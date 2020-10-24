Spielman gives up on the Vikings

HIBBING — It’s one thing when fans give up on their sports teams, but it’s an entirely different situation when the organization gives up on itself.
Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman would never admit it, but that’s what he did this past week when they traded one of their better defensive players in Yannick Ngakoue.
There haven’t been many bright spots on the Vikings’ defense this season, but Ngakoue was one of them. He had five sacks, forcing two fumbles.
Minnesota picked him up in a trade with Jacksonville for a second-round pick and an unconditional fifth-round pick in 2022.
In exchange for Ngakoue, Minnesota got a third-round pick and an unconditional fifth-rounder. To me, that’s not equal value.
Spielman wanted to pair Ngakoue with Danielle Hunter as bookend defensive ends, but somehow, Hunter came down with a herniated disk. He is having season-ending surgery to fix the problem.
Now, the pass rush will be nonexistent. There hasn’t been any pressure up the middle, which I’m sure irritates Viking coach Mike Zimmer immensely.
With Anthony Barr out for the season, the linebacking corps will underachieve, and we all know about the youth in the Vikings’ secondary.
The cornerbacks are young, and the safeties always seem to be out of position.
They couldn’t cover a folding chair. Playing defensive back isn’t rocket science. It’s all about covering receivers, but they don’t seem to understand that concept.
Of course, with no pressure to speak of, quarterbacks have all day to find an open receiver. It all meshes together, and in the Vikings’ case, it’s all gone pear-shaped.
So far, that’s the only deal Spielman has made, but the trading deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3, so there could be more deals in the works.
I don’t pretend to know anything about the salary cap, or if players can be traded or not because of their contracts, but why doesn’t Spielman think about trading Kirk Cousins.
He’s a capable quarterback, but he hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations here.
He won a playoff game against New Orleans last year, but when they needed him to step up against San Francisco, he, along with the rest of the team, laid an egg. You can’t put it all on him, but top-flight quarterbacks make big plays when they have to.
I remember in years past when a Vikings quarterback dropped back to pass — like Tommy Kramer and Fran Tarkenton — you had a confident feeling they were going to complete that pass.
That’s not the case with Cousins, but in his favor, there’s no one there to back him up.
Sean Mannion isn’t the answer. Nate Stanley and Jake Browning don’t seem to be ready either, so that trade is out of the question.
The only bright spot is the Vikings could be in the running for the No. 1 draft pick, which would include Trevor Lawrence of Clemson. Nothing is guaranteed, but he could be a franchise quarterback.
Of course, we have to find a way for the New York Jets to win at least three games, and that’s asking a lot.
I honestly don’t know if Minnesota can win another game on its schedule. The Vikings might fall into one or two more wins, but with no defense to speak of, Cousins will have to put up 30 points-per-game. That won’t happen. We saw what happened against the Atlanta Falcons.
I’d hate to break your bubble diehard Viking fans, but they’re not winning 10-straight games to finish 11-5. Not going to happen.
Seeing as this is a lost year, Spielman may as well clean house and start rebuilding a respectable product to put on the field next year.
Stay safe.
