It seems like a lot of people with cell phones are complaining about the same thing lately — an increase in spam calls over the past few months.
Specifically since the calendar turned to 2021.
Every day between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. my phone starts ringing. Numbers I don’t recognize pop up on the screen — many with 218 area codes — one after another in bursts.
Every-once-in-a-while I answer one for fun. Sometimes there is an instance disconnect because I wasn’t the first in line for the robocall. Other times I’m greeted by an automated message recorded in such a way as to try and convince me that I’m about to talk to a real person about my automobile warranty.
“Hello,” long pause. “This is Bob calling again.”
Sure thing.
Every now and again, the call is from a “lawyer” from some firm thousands of miles away leaves a message warning me that I’m about to lose everything.
None of it is real, of course. In nearly every case, it is just spam and so I reject the call and then block the number.
This happens every single day.
Since Jan. 1 I’ve blocked 86 phone numbers, but it hasn’t slowed down the rate at which the robocalls come. In fact, the number of random calls seems to be increasing.
I’ve researched it and can’t find any particular reason this is happening, but I have a theory: I think the robocalls are coming from the companies that sell pre-paid wireless or pay by the minute phone services.
Like my wise old editor used to say, you need to “follow the money.”
It’s similar to another theory I’ve had for many years that the people who invent computer viruses are the same people who created virus blocking computer programs. There’s no need for a virus blocker if there are no viruses, so in other words, you create the disease and the cure.
Add in the part where PC’s are most vulnerable to viruses and most PC’s run programs created by Microsoft and Bill Gates and things get even more interesting.
But that’s a discussion for another time. Today we are studying cell phones.
Spam and robocalls are big business.
According to a recent study, three out of four Americans said they were targeted by phone scammers over the past year.
On average, those who fall for scam calls lose $182, with some losing more than $500, according to the survey of more than 2,000 consumers and 300 business professionals conducted Dec. 23-29, 2020.
As one would expect, during the coronavirus pandemic – when consumer and business use of voice calls nearly tripled, the calls increased by 184%.
According to the study, business is also picking up since the start of 2021. More than 4 billion robocalls targeted phones across the U.S. in January, a 3.7% increase over the month of December.
During January, robocalls averaged 129.5 million calls daily.
I wonder if CEO’s of big cell phone companies like AT&T and Verizon look at those numbers and regret changing the way they charge for usage or even long for the days of landlines?
Back in the day, the phone company would charge a fee for long distance phone calls from a landline from the moment a person said hello until the moment they hung up.
Needless to say, you never wanted to spend a lot of time with a friend or relative from out of your area for very long. Those minutes added up quickly.
The crazy part was long distance didn’t always mean “long distance.” For example, if you lived in Buhl, it was a long distance to call a number that started with a seven, which just so happened to be any number east of Spirit Lake Road, which is less than five miles away from the home of the finest water in America.
On the flip side, Buhl residents could call any numbers that started with a two, like the kind you find in Chisholm and Hibbing – both of which are located further away than Spirit Lake Road.
When cell phones started to arrive on the scene the major carriers would charge by the minute for every call, regardless of distance and similar to landlines you were also charged a fee just to connect – even if all you got was an answering machine.
Eventually text messaging became a thing and the carriers charged per message sent and then the Internet grew, and smart phones arrived, and phone companies found other ways to charge users through data plans and unlimited phone minute packages.
But the prepaid wireless plans and the pay-by-the-minute companies still play by the old rules. They charge for connections and by the minute. So it is conceivable that every time a spammer calls a pre-paid phone line and someone answers, another minute of service is gone. If you are getting spammed multiple times per day, and you answer every day, your minutes go down and you have to buy some more.
And then the cash registers ring.
Which leads me to believe the very people who own those businesses are the same ones either orchestrating the robocalls or at the very least selling phone numbers to the services that do. It’s also plausible the chain stores that sell pre-paid plans and have access to the phone numbers sell them to the spammers.
Of course that doesn’t explain why major carrier’s lines are also hit by the robocalls, but maybe that’s just collateral damage or there’s enough money being made through the scams themselves to justify random calls to every cell phone number in existence.
Whatever the case may be, someone you least suspect is probably making a lot of money off of you and me every time a phone rings.
