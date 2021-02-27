HIBBING — Was it time for the axe to fall?
Agree or disagree with the decision, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas fired Ryan Saunders as coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday, following a loss to the New York Knicks and former coach Tom Thibodeau.
I don’t know when Saunders knew of that decision, but he didn’t look good when he was doing his post-game interview.
If he knew about it before doing the interview, I give Saunders a lot of credit for keeping his composure.
Was it the right decision?
Saunders had only been on the job for something like two years, but when your team is 7-24, something like this can be expected.
I’m sure Saunders saw it coming, but the Wolves’ woeful play shouldn’t be put solely his shoulders.
Rosas deserves some of the fault as well.
He didn’t put a good team together for Saunders to coach.
Other than Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley, Ricky Rubio and DeAngelo Russell, the rest of this roster isn’t chock full of nondescript NBA talent.
Anthony Edwards is only 19-years-old, and there seems to be some potential there, but his shooting is below average at best. He can dunk with the best of them, but knock down a jumper or two before we crown you a legitimate NBA player.
Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver are two of our top draft picks over the last four seasons, and there hasn’t been much improvement to their games.
The rest of the team, and there’s not enough space here to name them all, I couldn’t pick them out of a two-person lineup standing next to my brother, Mark.
Let’s just say that they’re pear-shaped.
The most surprising part of this deal is the fact that Rosas already had a successor in mind — former Toronto assistant coach Chris Finch.
When he had his press conference, the one question that wasn’t asked is, ‘Why would you want to take over this team? They can’t shoot. They can’t defend. Why does this seem like a good job to have?
The Wolves got blown away by Milwaukee in his first game as coach, then against Chicago, which isn’t exactly at the top of the league, Finch, at one point in the game had Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Jarrad Vanderbilt on the floor at the same time.
Who? If that’s a legitimate group of players, then I could coach at the NBA level. There’s no way that’s happening.
While I was watching that Bulls game, Reid missed two layups. For someone who stands 6-feet-9-inches tall, that’s unacceptable.
Nowell threw up two bricks from the 3-point line. He is supposed to be a guy who can shoot. At least he could score in the D-League, so we’ve been told.
It’s not transferring over to the NBA. No one, at least people with credibility, can defend this teams’ shooting ability.
At the moment, Minnesota is on a six-game losing streak. I’ve always said the losing streaks will outweigh the winning streaks. I don’t like being right all of the time.
I’ll go out on a limb here and say that this streak will reach 18-straight games.
Why? Russell is out with an injury, at least until April, and Beasley has been suspended by the NBA for 12 games for an altercation last summer. That suspension started Saturday against Washington.
He’s the Wolves only true 3-point threat. He was on pace to break the season record in 3-pointers. No matter how good Towns is, and he’s good, he can’t do it by himself.
I don’t think Finch knew what he was getting into when he took this job, and that’s hard to believe because Minnesota played Toronto twice before he was hired.
He should have had an inkling then, but who can pass up a head-coaching job? Nobody is the correct answer to that rhetorical question.
Rosas has put his reputation on the line with thie hire. I’m not saying Finch can’t do the job. I hope he does, but this isn’t a one-season fix, and unfortunately, we have to suffer through a non-relevant team for one more season.
This team should have been more prepared when this season started, but in the big picture, every game they play is a blessing in this pandemic era.
Stay safe.
