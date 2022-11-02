This morning I woke up late. I’d planned on an earlier day, but sleep had other plans. As I got up and got ready for the rest of my day, My cat lounged comfortably under the covers. She made a snoozy sound and curled into herself for some more and much-needed even-later morning sleep. It was at that moment I realized something important.

I want to be more like my cat.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments