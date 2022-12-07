Lately I’ve been interested in happiness—scientifically speaking, of course. That sounds counterintuitive, oxymoronic even. How can the cut and dried factual-based world of science have anything to do with something as instinctive and emotional as happiness?

Turns out they have more in common than I originally thought. Happiness causes physiological changes within us that science is able to use to identify, quantify and even predict happy.

Jill Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright and author.

Don’t miss a slice; follow the Slices of Life page on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments