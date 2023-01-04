They sat indiscriminately on the clearance rack marked down like a thousand percent from their initial price. Hand towels. Not your everyday, ordinary, run-of-the-mill hand towels. These happened to be emblazoned with the letter “P” as in the first letter of my last name. I contemplated my good fortune for a millisecond before tossing a pair in my cart.

A couple bucks later, I returned home with monogrammed towels.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments