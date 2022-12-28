As we enter the final days of 2022, you may be thinking of ways to take better care of yourself in the new year. The Skin Cancer Foundation suggests making a commitment to get to know your skin better — learning about the warning signs of skin cancer and what to do if you see something suspicious could save your life.

“Skin cancer is the world’s most common cancer, but it is often overlooked or dismissed,” says Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation. “It is one of the most curable forms of cancer if diagnosed and treated early. But if allowed to grow, certain types of skin cancer can become disfiguring and even deadly.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments