During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden and his people put out an ad called, “The Buck Stops Here.”
You can still find it on YouTube (comments turned off, of course) on the president’s channel.
The saying, “the buck stops here,” was made famous by former President Harry Truman, who had a sign on his desk that said just that. He often referred to it during speeches.
The 45 second campaign spot was a condemnation of Donald Trump as president and a not so subtle declaration that under Joe’s leadership, the buck would always stop with him.
During the commercial the dramatic voiceover guy says: “It means no excuses. It means taking responsibility. The ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Every great president has lived up to it.”
So much for that malarkey.
The buck most definitely does not stop at Biden — and he has consistently been the first one to remind us Americans of that over and over again.
While the president cannot control everything, he (or someday she), can at least — as the campaign commercial points out — take responsibility when appropriate.
But that’s not what we’ve seen from the Biden Administration thus far.
Nothing is his fault.
Not record inflation.
Not record gas prices.
Not empty shelves at the grocery store.
Not the baby food shortage.
Not the insanity on the southern border.
Not his failing approval rating.
None of it.
It’s always something or someone else — his list of excuses grows daily.
Covid.
A war in the Ukraine.
The Federal Reserve.
Republicans.
Donald Trump.
Canada.
You name it, Biden and his people have referenced it as a reason for all that ails the country.
Just this week someone in the press asked him about gas prices hitting the $5 mark on average across the United States and he responded with yet another comment about the war in Ukraine.
Enough, man.
At the very least he and his administration could admit that his policies are not helping the situation and in fact, might in some cases be making them worse.
Take inflation for example and Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The president is quick to point out this “victory,” as he sees it, but some economists would argue that while his record spending package isn’t to blame for the onset of the inflation rates we are seeing today, it is, in many ways, the fuel that stoked the flames much hire, much quicker.
According to a recent story in Vox, a well-known liberal online publication, “countries around the world are struggling with inflation due to pandemic disruptions, but the Biden stimulus made the US’s inflation problem more severe, to at least some extent. ‘I think we can say with certainty that we would have less inflation and fewer problems that we need to solve right now if the American Rescue Plan had been optimally sized,’ said Wendy Edelberg, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution.”
The story further reads: “Even before the American Rescue Plan passed, “the seeds for a high-inflation environment were already planted,” said Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
“But regarding the exact amount of inflation, the US stands out. And it started to stand out shortly after President Biden took office.
Vox references a recent article published by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco that makes this point. The authors — Òscar Jordà, Celeste Liu, Fernanda Nechio, and Fabián Rivera-Reyes — compare core inflation in the US to the average of eight wealthy countries (the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Finland). Before 2021, these and the US had similar inflation levels. Then the US’s shot up.
The authors state: “Estimates suggest that fiscal support measures designed to counteract the severity of the pandemic’s economic effect may have contributed to this divergence by raising inflation about 3 percentage points by the end of 2021.”
According to Vox: “That is: The US did a lot more stimulus than these other countries, and now it’s seeing a lot more core inflation. And the stimulus that most stands out is Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan — because it was enacted after more than $3 trillion had already been spent to stimulate the economy under Trump, with one big chunk of that being approved just three months prior.”
But you won’t hear that from the Biden camp.
Instead, they claim the American Rescue Plan is the reason the U.S. economy is growing faster than any other economy in the world.
And it is.
But, the kicker is a lot of experts agree that the U.S. economy would have bounced back after a year’s worth of shut downs with or without the hand outs.
It just wouldn’t have happened as quickly and looked as good on paper.
“I think we would have had a slower recovery, we would’ve had more suffering along the way. But pretty much everyone, including countries that did basically nothing, has recovered. And the side effects [in the US] have been quite problematic,” Jason Furman, an economics professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, was quoted as saying in that same Vox story.
While every president in modern history has had the finger pointed squarely at them when things aren’t working, taking the blame right or wrong for every failure generated by the swamp in Washington, D.C., the press today barely calls Biden out for his role in the steady financial strangulation of the lower and middle class since January 2021.
And as his poll numbers reach staggering lows, his ardent supporters still clinging to the notion that nominating Biden for president was a good idea, continue to echo his narrative that none of his failures are of his own making.
Everytime I write something negative about the man, at least one reader fires off an angry email accusing me of “picking” on Joe Biden.
Pointing out the man’s failures is not akin to bullying.
It’s exposing the situation for what it is and reminding voters where the buck ultimately stops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.