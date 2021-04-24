A group of scientists from the University of Minnesota’s Minnesota Center for Prion Research (MNPRO), have come up with a new tool in the fight against Chronic Wasting Disease that could lead to more efficient testing in the field and in turn potential slow the spread of the disease in this state and beyond.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal neurological disease that affects whitetail deer and for which there is no cure, has become a major problem in parts of Minnesota, and throughout some neighboring states like Wisconsin, over the last several years.
It’s a disease that has the potential to not only devastate the deer population in Minnesota, but to end deer hunting as we know it, if left unchecked.
CWD, which is transferred when infected cervids (deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose) get too close to heathy animals, has been confirmed in at least 26 U. S. states, three Canadian provinces, South Korea, Finland, Norway and Sweden, with a notable increase in the past five years.
Since 2010, 115 wild deer in Minnesota have tested positive for CWD. That number might not seem like a lot, but when you consider the total was at 32 in 2019, one begins to understand the need for speed when it comes to testing.
Researchers from MNPRO believe they have found a way to improve on that and announced this week that they have developed a novel approach to field testing.
They are the first-ever scientists to successfully deploy a CWD field test.
Peter Larsen, PhD, an assistant professor in the Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and co-director of MNPRO, said when interviewed via email this week that currently there are limited testing options available and those that are out there take a lot of time.
“Current diagnostic tests for CWD can take several days to complete, require extensive training, and can only be performed within laboratories. During hunting season, some hunters must wait days or weeks before getting a CWD testing result using traditional tests,” he said.
That’s where the new process comes in.
Last spring, the MNPRO team worked with Minnesota DNR officials to analyze tissue samples from CWD-positive white-tailed deer using a technique known as RT-QuIC.
The team managed to obtain confirmation of protein-misfolding in just nine hours with that approach. Only a handful of labs currently have access to this top-of-the-line technology for CWD testing.
Now, the MNPRO researchers have developed a new assay that generates a color change of red for a positive CWD result and blue for negative. They have named the test “MN-QuIC” to honor the state of Minnesota, according to a press release issued this week.
“We’ve identified a particular nanoparticle that interacts with prions in different ways. The MN-QuIC test leverages this interaction to produce a color change, red for positive and blue for negative. The entire test can be completed in about a day and utilizes portable equipment, ” he said by email. “Our hope for the MN-QuIC test is that it could eventually be deployed to a number of testing locations across a given state, including rural areas, for essentially real-time testing.”
Larsen said it is important to note that we are still early on in this process and that it will take time to validate MN-QuIC and identify ways to broadly deploy the test.
However, he added that this is an essential first-step to develop the technology, showing that field-based testing for CWD is possible.
Larsen also said the new test is also a lot cheaper than those using traditional equipment and uses field-deployable equipment to garner preliminary results in just 24 hours.
According to the press release, the team has performed over one hundred confirmatory tests in our MNPRO lab, and this was our first field-deployment and will continue to test in the coming months.
The ultimate goal is to have testing sites available at various stations throughout the state.
“We are still very early on in the process of test validation. After formal validation our next step will be to collaborate with various partners to help determine how the test can help manage the spread of CWD, ” Larsen said. “It could be several years for this to happen. The first major challenge is to develop new diagnostic technology. After the tech is developed, the next step is to formally validate the test. Validation must be completed to show how sensitive and specific the test is and then after that it can be considered for deployment.”
Larsen said via email that in 2019 his group received funding from the state to support the development of new CWD diagnostic tests.
“We’ve been working diligently for the past two years to develop new tests and MN-QuIC is the result of a particular line of research. What is exciting is that we have three other independent lines of research that are also showing promise for next-generation prion diagnostics,” he said. “We’ll be working with our Tribal partners and the Minnesota DNR over the coming months to see how our MN-QuIC prototype performs, especially where the disease is circulating in wild herds. Our hope is that, eventually, MN-QuIC and similar field-deployable tests can be set up around Minnesota, and in other states impacted by CWD, to help fight the spread of CWD.”
CWD originated roughly 50 years ago. The transmissible neurological disease produces small lesions in an animal’s brain and ultimately results in abnormal behavior, weight loss, loss of bodily functions, and death.
While it is yet unknown whether the disease can spread to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against eating meat from CWD-infected animals.
In 2020, both the Food and Drug Administration and the U. S. Department of Agriculture declared CWD-positive venison unfit for human or animal consumption, listing the meat as an adulterated product.
According to the press release, CWD is spread by misfolded prion proteins, which also cause scrapie in sheep, bovine spongiform encephalopathy in cattle (sometimes called “mad cow disease”), and sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans. CWD-causing prions are not alive and can only be destroyed with specialized equipment or strong chemicals, which is what makes CWD so difficult to mitigate. They can also persist in the environment for years.
Advances made on CWD could inform other prion-related diseases in humans and animals alike.
The field team was composed of Larsen; Peter Christenson, a graduate student in the UMN College of Science and Engineering who envisioned this new testing method; Manci Li, a PhD student in the CVM; Marc Schwabenlander, MPH, chronic wasting disease research program and outreach manager at MNPRO; and Tiffany Wolf, DVM, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Veterinary Population Medicine at the CVM and co-director of MNPRO. The scientists also spent the trip collecting environmental samples from areas impacted by CWD and connecting with partners in nearby Amish communities to identify culturally-appropriate CWD management strategies.
“This project is a shining example of bringing bipartisan support in the legislature, scientists, state agencies, and private landowners together to find solutions that support everyone’s needs, ” Larsen said in the news release announcing the findings. “This is exactly how a land grant institution should function. ”
The research was supported by the MN Agricultural Experiment Station Rapid Ag Response Fund and Environment and Natural Resource Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
Additionally, various entities at the University of Minnesota have provided support, including the CVM’s Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, the Office for the Vice President of Research, and the College more broadly, which also houses MNPRO.
