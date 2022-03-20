For Jim Larcher, the passage of time “doesn’t make any difference” and he still has “a hard time talking about it. I think of him every day,” he said in a phone call from his home in Iron Junction.
The tears came as he talked was about his younger brother Roger Larcher, seven years his junior, who died in the Vietnam War January 4, 1968, after only two months in-country. And it is Roger Larcher and the 58,220 other Americans killed in Vietnam — and those who fought in the Vietnam War and still survive or have died in the 50-plus years since they came home from the war — that we honor on Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29. Roger would have turned 78 this July, Jim Larcher is 85.
“We were pretty close. We did everything together, hunted, fished, trapped — I still think of him every day,” Jim said. Roger had graduated from Eveleth High School in 1962 and from Bemidji State as an elementary school teacher in 1967, and he had a teaching job offer, “but he didn’t want to sign the contract,” Jim said. “He wanted to be drafted. That’s what he wanted. He went over (to Vietnam) in November 1967 and was killed January 4, 1968.” Roger would have turned 24 that year, Jim was 31.
“I still feel the same way — that was 53 years ago. I still haven’t gotten over it,” Jim said through tears. “They (returning Vietnam War veterans) weren’t treated like heroes. It was all for politics. He served his country, that’s what he wanted to do, I guess. Thought he was doing the right thing, I wish he wouldn’t have.”
Roger’s sister, Carol Prout of Duluth, 10 years older than Roger, remembers that “he wanted to go into the Army” after graduating from college, and she remembers him writing letters home to their parents, Albert and Angie Larcher. “He was their youngest child,” Carol said. Jim said their mother cried every night.
A brass plaque in Roger’s memory was placed at the trap club in Virginia where Roger was a member, and now it hangs in the entry of the Virginia Servivremen’s Club, a gift from Jim Larcher.
---
From the archives of the Eveleth News January 11, 1968, courtesy of the Eveleth Heritage Society:
“Pfc. Roger William Larcher, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert J. Larcher, 902 Michigan Street, Eveleth, died as a Vietnam War casualty on Thursday, January 4, according to word received here by the family Friday.
“He was killed from a gunshot wound received on a combat operation. (He was an infantry direct fire crewman.) He was in C Battery 3/82 Arty., 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry, D Company. He was 23 years of age, a 1962 graduate of Eveleth High School and was graduated from Bemidji State College in March 1967 as an elementary school teacher.
“He had his basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and advanced infantry training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, ‘Tiger Land Division.’
“He left for Viet Nam on November 14 and arrived there on November 18, 1967. He was there for eight weeks. He died in Hiep Duc Valley, South Vietnam, Quang Tin province.
“Survivors, besides his parents, include a brother, James of Eveleth, and a sister, Mrs. William (Carol) Prout of Eveleth.
“Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, with Rev. Fr. Anthony Cogo officiating. The Rosary will be recited Friday evening at 7:30 o’clock, at the Sheehy Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, and interment will be in the Eveleth Cemetery.
“The body will be escorted by a Duluth military unit. Military rites will be conducted by the VFW No 1172. The Sheehy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.”
The Eveleth News offered its own commentary on Larcher’s death:
“The untimely death of young Pfc. Roger Larcher shocked Eveleth and the surrounding community. Roger was killed in action in Vietnam while serving his country. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
“Roger was an outstanding student in Eveleth High School and was a boy who knew how to make friends and associate with them.
“This newspaper and community expresses their sympathy to the Larcher family. At a time like this, we have very few words to write. ...”
The name of Roger William Larcher, the boy who had the nickname Cooney like his father had, is inscribed on panel 33E, line 38 of the Vietnam Wall in Washington. D.C.
On a website called The Wall of Names, Roger Larcher’s picture is there, the details of the day he died are there and comments from those who remember him and those who didn’t know him are there.
From a woman named Lucy Micik, written two years ago: “Dear PFC Roger Larcher, Thank you for your service as an Infantry Direct Fire Crewman. Saying thank you isn’t enough, but it is from the heart. For many of us, we have begun Lent. The time passes quickly. Please watch over America, it stills needs your strength, courage, guidance and faithfulness. Rest in peace with the angels.”
From Bob Ahles, Vietnam Vet, St. Cloud, Minnesota, in 2015: “You were one of the brave that answered the call. You honored us by your service and sacrifice. We now honor you each time we stand and sing the words “THE LAND OF THE FREE AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE.”
From Roger’s brother Jim in 2012: “Best friend and hunting buddy.”
And in this column I write, from me: Roger was a classmate and dear friend of my former husband, late Jim Tyssen, also a Vietnam War veteran. I remember Cooney as a gentle soul, a handsome young man, and he gave me a New Year’s Eve kiss oh, so many years ago.
