The New Year of 2022 is upon us, and I think of those who left us in the past year. Not the well-known celebrity people, that’s not who comes to mind.
It’s the ordinary people who made an extraordinary impression. And I invite readers to send me remembrances of departed ones who left a lasting impact on their lives.
---
Maria Zoe Zupancich Planton of Soudan and Jim Bolen of Aurora and Helen Sainio of Virginia and so many others. I remember the poem by John Donne entitled “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” a copy of which I had pasted in a scrapbook shortly after high school graduation.
“No man is an island,
Entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
... Each man’s death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.
---
Zoe Planton, 81, of Soudan died in her home surrounded by family November 30, 2021.
She and her husband of 60 years, Frank Planton, for as many years as we had polka dances with music by Kramer’s Knights at the VFW in Gilbert, would be in attendance. Or they’d stop at Nick’s Bar to hear the wonderful Barich Brothers from Ely or the effervescent Johnny Snidarich and the Bohunks.
Zoe would come into the VFW kitchen and offer to help with the lunch, and Frank even got me out on the dance floor after I’d had a stroke.
Zoe was born in 1940 to Joseph Zupancich Sr. and Mary (Gasperlin) Zupancich in Ely. After high school she went to the College of St. Catherine and in 1961, she married the “love of her life, Frank Planton, and pursued her dream of being a mom.
Zoe’s family was her priority. Zoe’s home became known as Zoe’s Bed & Breakfast to her children with delicious home-cooked meals and everything they needed when they visited. Zoe’s fondest memory to her children was to always be in the front yard waving goodbye until she could no longer see them as they departed from her home.”
Frank and Zoe attended 36 polka festivals in Cleveland, Milwaukee and Chicago. She and Frank had five children, Margie (Rodney) Burgess, Frank J. (Carmen) Planton, John Planton, Mike Planton, and Annie (Tony) Tekautz.
What I remember most about Zoe was when she and Frank visited me at the hospital in Duluth. In the guest book given me by Donna and Ricky Kohler, Zoe had written on Dec. 15, 2010, “We miss your columns in the paper. You are also in our prayers. We love you.” And at the time Zoe was experiencing serious medical issues of her own.
---
Helen Marie Sainio, 97, a lifelong resident of Mountain Iron, “passed into the loving arms of Jesus Dec. 2, 2021, in the Essentia Health Convalescent Care Center.”
Such a gentle soul was Helen Koivunen Sainio. I got to know Helen, as her daughter Faye Akerman worked at the Mesabi Daily News. Faye would tell me how her mother loved to write poetry, so I did a story about her passion for verse. Helen and I immediately connected, both of us being Finnish, and we began to exchange cards.
She was born in 1924 in Virginia and was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School. Helen met Ensio Theodore Sainio at the Kaleva Hall and they were married in 1941. They made their home in Mountain Iron, where they raised five children, Gary (Dianna) Sainio, David (Laura) Sainio, Faye (James) Akerman, Karen (Bill) Heminger and the late John Sainio.
Helen was a “quiet, gentle lady whose kindness was obvious to all that knew her. She loved everyone and forgave easily, without a hint of prejudice. She loved writing poetry, painting, and enjoyed playing the harmonica. She also loved having a camera in her hand and took pictures whenever the family gathered. Mostly, she loved her family, and always reminded them to drive carefully whenever they traveled, even on short trips.”
And at the end of her obituary was a poem that Helen wrote. It reads in part:
Dear Jesus
Saviour, to Your side I came in all my ragged garments of sin,
You held me not in disdain but opened your arms and invited me in.
Now within the abundance of Your love a robe of white, I’m wearing.
You have cast away my rags of sin and Your Righteousness I’m sharing....
With Joy, now, my life is paved, Your promises I’m reaping
I know that I am truly Saved and forever in Your Keeping!
---
James Richard Bolen died of natural causes December 17, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was 89 and would have turned 90 on January 18. He was born in Two Harbors and enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War from 1950-1951. He worked for the DMIR Railroad in railroad communications and married Delores Anderson, who preceded him in death.
James was a life member of the Timothy Robinson VFW Post and a life member of its Color Guard for 68 years. He was also a member of the Aurora American Legion Post 241 and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth (Paul) Sullivan of Hibbing; son, Lee (Linda) Bolen of Warroad, and sons Randy and Michael died before him.
In 2017 after the death of fellow Korean War veteran Nick Vukelich, I had written about Jim Bolen in a column that reads in part: “As this verse states: When we die, we’ll go to Heaven. Saint Peter will loudly yell, ‘Here come the boys from Korea, Dear Lord. They’ve done their hitch in Hell.’
“He served as a light .30 machine gunner, at the battle of the Pusan Perimeter in 1950. He received the Combat Infantry Badge and the Korean Service Medal with five bronze stars equal to a Silver Star.
“Jim had been in a tent when they were overrun by the Chinese. Three days later the battalion commander said, “What outfit are you with?” Jim told the commander he was with George Company. The commander told Jim these words that I have never forgotten: ‘You ARE George Company.’
“’I froze my feet,’ Jim said. ‘I had walked eight miles in my stocking feet. I’m the only one that come out of there. I’ve never been able to find out what happened to the rest of my company.’”
Jim will meet his comrades in heaven, and it was my distinct honor to have known him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.