Remembering lovely lady Madeline Fonti Delich

Madeline Delich, left, and her daughter Patti Delich are pictured a few years ago at the Gilbert VFW. They were attending a memorial for Helen Snidarich.

 LINDA TYSSEN

A lovely lady is gone from this earthly life, and oh, what a legacy she has left behind, with two daughters, five sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends. And it all began on a bus ride from Eveleth to St. Cloud when Madeline Fonti met Bob Delich, and as it is said, the rest is history.

Madeline Marie Delich died July 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side, her obituary reads. She was born in Eveleth October 13, 1926, to Ida and Domenick Fonti and lived most of her life in Eveleth. Madeline graduated from Eveleth High School in 1944, attended Eveleth Junior College, and received a degree in business education from St. Cloud State Teachers College.

