Remembering lovely lady Madeline Fonti Delich

A lovely lady is gone from this earthly life, and oh, what a legacy she has left behind, with two daughters, five sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends. And it all began on a bus ride from Eveleth to St. Cloud when Madeline Fonti met Bob Delich, and as it is said, the rest is history.
Madeline Marie Delich died July 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side, her obituary reads. She was born in Eveleth October 13, 1926, to Ida and Domenick Fonti and lived most of her life in Eveleth. Madeline graduated from Eveleth High School in 1944, attended Eveleth Junior College, and received a degree in business education from St. Cloud State Teachers College.
Madeline and Bob were married in 1949 and “were blessed to share 67 years of marriage,” the obituary reads. She left teaching for a while to raise her family, but “returned to substitute teaching at the Eveleth High School in 1966 and all of her children and their friends had the privilege of being taught by her in the classroom.” She and Bob owned Bob’s Roosevelt Bar for several years, “carrying on a Pietrantonio family tradition that had begun in 1913 by Madeline’s grandfather Dominic.”
Her obituary read that she “was a devout Catholic” and member of Resurrection Parish in Eveleth, where she sang in the funeral choir and “was active in the church’s pro-life initiatives. Praying the rosary and participating in adoration at the church were very important to her,” and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Madeline “gave back in numerous other ways to support the Eveleth community she was so proud of,” volunteering for many years at the nursing home. Madeline was a gifted seamstress and tailor, and “had an amazing sense of style and always dressed to the nines. She could wear a beautiful hat like no one else.” She was a flower gardener extraordinaire, and her obituary read, “Her beloved rose garden brought her the greatest joy.” Madeline was a great cook who “made the best sugo and meatballs, antipasto, potica, and sarmas (in honor of Bob’s Serbian heritage).
Madeline was proud of her Italian heritage and “had the privilege of traveling to Italy several times to visit her parents’ hometown of Capestrano, a town of 800-some people. It has a castle built in the 13th century and the Convent of San Francesco with many ancient books.
Madeline is survived by her seven children, Patti Delich, Robbie (Paul) Essling, Chuck (Lisa) Delich, Dave (Jessica Valentine) Delich, Phil (Tracy) Delich, Greg (Samantha) Delich and Joe (Lisa) Delich, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her sisters, Loretta (Anton) Nemanick and Eleanor (Sergio) Gambucci; her son-in-law, Russ Stahl; and Bob’s siblings.
The last time I saw Madeline was at a celebration of life she attended with her daughter and my friend Patti Delich. Madeline was smiling and friendly as usual. I think back to the days when she and Bob owned the Roosevelt Bar, and I once told her about Bob telling a Toivo and Eino joke and how he could do a better Finnish accent than a true Finn. She laughed and probably thought, “That’s my Bob.”
My dear mother was very fond of Madeline. They once served on jury duty together and became friends. And she and Patti visited me at the nursing home shortly after Bob and Patti’s husband had died. Lovely lady, Madeline was. She leaves behind the fine family she and Bob created. And it all began with a bus ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.