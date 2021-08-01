What a grand man was Jerry Christofferson, with his affable nature and deep, booming voice. I am thinking of the friends and business associates who surely attended the funeral Thursday of this Virginia Chestnut Street mainstay, the longtime proprietor of Rocket Liquors.
Jerry died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 22, 2021, with his family by his side, reads his obituary.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1942, in Morris, Minn., to Oscar and Helen (Nelson) Christofferson. Jerry graduated from Morris High School in 1960 and served in the Army, stationed in Germany nearly three years with the last six months at the Berlin Wall.
After being honorably discharged in 1963, he moved to Minneapolis and then headed for Virginia and a finance job. “He arrived in his 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible and was on top of the world!!” reads his obituary. He was in his early 20s then and a positive future lay before him. In 1965 he met his wife Wanda Thramer in Thief River Falls at Parkin’s Corner Drug and they married two years later. In 1972 he got into the construction business with Waconia Homes, building residential houses and small commercial buildings. In 1985 he purchased Rocket Liquors in downtown Virginia.
It was said, “This store became his heart and soul. Jerry loved visiting with customers and friends. His favorite saying was, ‘We’re not in business to make money, we just want to make friends!!’ Rocket Liquors has been a central meeting place for his wife, children.” Salesmen enjoyed the Wednesday barbecue days, and it was said “Jerry loved his Rocket Liquor employees and treated them all like family.” And “he loved spending Friday nights having a vodka Diet Coke and pepperoni pizza with his buddies.”
Speaking of Jerry’s buddies, how well I remember Jerry and his buddy Dean Anderson of Gilbert, who died in 2020, also at 79. They were a well-oiled comedy duo, stopping by Bernie’s Pub for a beverage or two or more. Dean would get on a soapbox about a perceived social injustice, and Jerry would say, “Lighten up, Dino.” Jerry and Dean loved to tell tales, like the one about a place called Highlanding and Dean’s future wife Joyce. Highlanding is an unincorporated community in rural Pennington County in the northwest corner of Minnesota. Wikipedia says the “community has long been popular among locals as a place to socialize, and Highlanding dances date back to the early-to-mid 20th century.”
So Jerry would tell the story: Dino takes Joyce to Highlanding, and Joyce figures with such a sophisticated name, it must be a classy place. They go to the dance hall and Joyce politely asks him where she might find the restroom. He opens the door — and points to the outhouse.
The obituary goes on: “When he actually took time away from the store, he enjoyed hunting on the family farm, fishing, and spending lots of family time on his houseboat on Lake Vermilion. Opening fishing weekends were always a big event, his sons and friends always looked forward to an amazing weekend! Jerry was loved by so many people. He had a soft spot for many of his customers, and often helped them in times of need.” Yes, he was that kind of man. Jerry was very proud of his three children, Steven, Kara and Kevin, who are all successful entrepreneurs, reads the obituary. “Jerry lived an amazing life, full of love and laughter.” He and Wanda were married 54 years.
His loyal patrons will miss Jerry and his presence at Rocket Liquors and his office where he’d hold court, telling stories and more stories. They will miss his front-page Mesabi Tribune ads in which he’d give a name and tell him or her a special request libation was at the store. And Jerry had a great memory. Years back my brother wanted to buy a Christmas gift for an intended recipient who really liked scotch and liked to do business at Rocket Liquors. I didn’t know the brand so my brother asked Jerry Christofferson. Without hesitation came the answer: Dewar’s.
Rest in peace, Jerry Christofferson. Have a vodka Diet Coke with your buddies gone before.
