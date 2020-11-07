HIBBING — When are the National Basketball Association and National Hockey Leagues going to start?
The NBA will begin on Dec. 22, but there was some pushback by some of the players, mainly the players on the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
I can see their points. They just got done playing in October, but remember, they had six months off when the season was suspended in March.
They had plenty of time to rest their bodies during that time off.
I realize it was a grind for them getting through the playoffs and being in the bubble.
I’m sure it wasn’t easy on them, but remember, there’s plenty of teams who haven’t played since March, the Minnesota Timberwolves, for one, and I’m sure they’re chomping at the bit to play.
Let’s just say the biggest influence on that was money, and possibly the loss of one-billion-dollars. That’s a good reason.
There’s some exciting days ahead as free agency should be starting, and the NBA draft is Nov. 18, and the Wolves have the No. 1 pick.
Of course, there’s no consensus No. 1 pick, so what will Minnesota do?
Will Gersson Rosas trade the pick? Will he keep it?
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is the big talker. I believe he wants to go, but the Suns went 8-0 in the bubble, and he was a major reason for that.
He’d be a nice fit with Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAngelo Russell, but I don’t think the Wolves have enough assets to offer the Suns for Booker. You can’t mortgage your future by giving up two, three or four first-round picks for one player.
So the best thing to do is pick the best player available.
There’s talk about LaMelo Ball, but he’s a similar player to Russell. There’s not enough basketballs to go around if they’re on the floor together, but Ball can play. He would add another dimension to this team that it hasn’t had before.
The most likely pick is Anthony Edwards, a guard from Georgia.
There’s a lot of upside with Edwards, and the Golden State Warriors will draft him if the Wolves don’t. That might say it all.
The other player who could be the pick is James Wiseman, but he’s a carbon copy of Towns, and he has gone on record as saying he doesn’t want to be a Timberwolve because of that.
It’s a tough decision, and I’m glad I don’t have to make it.
As for hockey, I’ve heard the NHL will start in January.
I’m looking forward to both of them starting up soon.
Stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.