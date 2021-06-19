It’s been a deadly year on the lakes thus far in 2021, as officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are saying at least nine people have been victims of boating related fatalities so far this year.
This announcement follows the most recent example - a boating death last Friday night on Big Sandy Lake near McGregor, where a man fell off the front of a pontoon boat and was hit by the motor.
He died and the man driving the boat, 34-year-old Joshua Mark Harvey, of Maplewood, Minn., has been charged with driving while impaired.
According to media reports, Harvey was driving the pontoon on the Aitkin County Lake around 11:15 p.m. when Nathen Norman Waldo, 34, of North Branch, fell overboard.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office’s Rescue Squad found Waldo’s body Saturday afternoon.
Aitkin County sheriff’s deputies and the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. Friday and located the boat near Hillcrest Resort just before midnight. Deputy Jason Sanderson reported he could smell a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report stated.
The five remaining occupants of the boat told police they searched for Waldo for 15 to 20 minutes before calling 911. They believed he possibly tripped over a cooler while walking on the boat and fell overboard, the complaint said.
Harvey, who was identified as the driver of the boat, said he stopped right away before circling back to look for Waldo. He said Waldo went under the boat and he felt the motor hit him.
Another passenger on the boat later told police in a statement that he heard the boat hit Waldo while they were traveling at about 15 mph. The motor was examined the next day, when damage to the aluminum propeller was observed and a small amount of unidentified dark material was caught on part of the prop, the complaint said.
Harvey was charged with third-degree gross misdemeanor refusal to submit to a chemical test and fourth-degree misdemeanor driving while impaired. The complaint says he admitted to law enforcement that he had been drinking and failed several field sobriety tests. Aitkin County Deputy Timothy Tierney noted Harvey’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and his balance was poor.
See a theme here?
This situation included a lot of things that shouldn’t be happening on a boat – excessive drinking and driving around in the dark being two of them.
But boating fatalities aren’t always alcohol related, many times the common denominator is the victim wasn’t wearing a life jacket, like in the case of a 51-year-old man who fell off his boat on Memorial Day while fishing on Trout Lake in the Boundary Waters at 2:20 p.m. in the afternoon.
Witnesses in his boat said the man was sitting in a pedestal-style seat at the front of the boat when he fell in. Two or three minutes later, according to those at the scene, and he was dead.
Same story with a 36-year-old Burnsville man who died that same weekend near the Twin Cities. He jumped into the water without his life jacket to save his girlfriend, after she fell out of the boat, they were in on Crystal Lake.
In that situation, the boat drifted away from the man, and he couldn’t make it back to safety.
In a news release this week, DNR officials are reminding everyone who’s around the water to make safety their priority.
The beginning of the summer season is traditionally a busy time of year on the water. This year has been even busier than usual – particularly in recent days as people sought respite from an abnormally long string of above-average temperatures. Unfortunately, the increase in activity also has resulted in unusually high numbers of people who didn’t make it off the water.
Not only are boating fatalities up, but there has also been above average amount of drownings in the state at beaches and pools.
“There are too many families who won’t be seeing their loved ones again,” said Lt. Adam Block, boating law administrator for the DNR Enforcement Division. “It’s up to everyone who heads for the water to double-down on safety and prevent what should be a fun experience from turning tragic.”
The people who’ve drowned so far this season span the age, gender, and swimming ability spectrum. DNR safety officials offer the following tips for staying safe around the water.
•Wear a life jacket. All children, and adults should wear a life jacket anytime they’re around the water. Each year even adults who are good swimmers go under the water and never resurface.
•Avoid alcohol. Its effects are magnified on the water and the consequences can be deadly. About 40 percent of boating fatalities include alcohol.
•Designate a “water watcher.” This person puts down their cell phone or other distractions and focuses only on watching the water to ensure everyone is safe.
•Wade feet-first into the water to avoid jumping into an area where the current, depth and other conditions are unknown.
•Constantly supervise children while they’re in or near the water. Looking away even for a moment is enough time for tragedy to strike. Drowning often doesn’t involve yelling, screaming, and waving of the arms. Rather, it often occurs silently.
•Swim only in designated swimming areas.
