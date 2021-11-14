A memorial gathering for Lyle Conaway took place in October at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club, and quite a gathering it was.
Lyle would have loved it, and he’d have been front and center, and entertaining with words and song.
Several years ago I was at the Coates Hotel for refreshments with friends Yvonne and Frank Lopp. Shannon Gunderson was playing the piano, and Lyle was singing in his powerful, melodic tenor voice.
The last time I saw Lyle was in 2010 at a dinner honoring the veterans of World War II and the Korean War. He had that signature natural curly hair and beard and classic Irish look about him. (The surname Conaway was first found in Donegal, Ireland.)
The memorial was attended by his large family and by many veterans dressed in military garb, gathered around tables and booths, telling stories and toasting his memory with libations of choice.
On the bandstand were photographs aplenty... of his flying days at the airport with its landing strip where the Thunderbird Mall is now, of his plane flying right above Chestnut Street (picture had been cleverly “photoshopped”), of military displays he would create in his front yard in Virginia’s Ridgewood Addition and of his family.
He died at age 91, a proud Marine who had joined the Corps in 1945 — at just 15. He served from 1945-47 and again in 1950-51, in the Korean War, where he was severely wounded and was honorably discharged. Among the medals he was awarded — two Purple Hearts for being wounded in combat and a Navy Cross for exceptional combat heroism.
Semper Fi, proud Marine. Always faithful.
