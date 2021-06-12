Last week a local resident and business owner received a strange postcard in the mail from an organization called, “We Make Minnesota.”
The front of the flyer featured a blue colored drawing of the state with little people representing different groups and ethnicities on it and the words, “Minnesota nice means we share the wealth,” written across the bottom.
The flip side contained a two-paragraph manifesto straight out of the socialism 101 handbook, that read:
“From Red Lake to Red Wing, every Minnesotan deserves a state that works for all of us,” it reads. “But for decades, the richest Minnesotans – and the conservative politicians that choose the rich over the rest of us – have rigged the economy against regular people while blaming the hard times on poor families, unions, black people, and immigrants.
“Progressives are fighting to rewrite our budget rules to make sure every Minnesotan, no exceptions, has affordable healthcare and childcare, world-class schools, quality roads and transit, strong communities, and more. To make this a reality we need the rich to pay their fair share like the rest of us. But sadly, conservative lawmakers are digging their heels in to protect the rich. Will you join us in fighting to fund our future?”
Holy Lenin, Batman! That right there is some creepy Venezuelan type of propaganda and a tragically sad example of the type of divisive nonsense that keeps us at each other’s throats.
Normally, I would think trash like that would quickly find its way into the garbage can (or recycling bin), but what caused this Range resident to pause and pass it on to me, was the fact that it was addressed directly to them – no boxholder, or postal patron, or to whom it may concern.
As a conservative business owner, they felt targeted and found it threatening.
I’d agree.
It’s unsettling, considering the less than subtle accusations of racism, classism, and xenophobia leveled at those who the authors of the mailing suggest vote for the conservative politicians allegedly “rigging the economy.”
Information found on the “We Make Minnesota” web page further drives home the group’s message and agenda, mentioning the great divide allegedly coming from right of the political spectrum, even though it would seem to me, “We Make Minnesota,” is using the very tactics they claim to be fighting.
“For too long, certain politicians have pit Minnesotan communities against each other, while allowing the biggest corporations and richest 1% to get a free ride off our contributions,” organizers write. “They profit off our backs, draining our schools and communities of our resources, and then try to pin the blame for our hardships on Black people, new immigrants, and those struggling to make ends meet. We are out of patience for these blame games and ready for elected officials to take action.”
And what exactly is that action?
They don’t say. They just offer a link to join the movement.
What makes this vile rhetoric even more disappointing is the postcard is paid for by Education Minnesota, which is advertised as the “leading advocate for public education in Minnesota.”
It’s a trade union headquartered in St. Paul that represents roughly 90,000 pre-K-12 teachers, school support staff and high education faculty and is associated with the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, along with the AFL-CIO.
Yes, the people that represent the same people in charge of educating your children not only approve of the “We Make Minnesota message,” they paid for it to be spread across the state.
That’s not to say all educators, support staff and the like subscribe to the proclamations made on the postcard or on the “We Make Minnesota” web page. In fact, I’d be willing to bet a large percentage of the membership doesn’t know that their union dues are potentially being used to pay for distribution of it.
Probably fewer still are aware that the message is being mailed to their friends and neighbors or to the entrepreneurs operating the very stores and businesses they frequent or support.
But some in the education business most certainly do know about “We Make Minnesota,” their agenda, and the postcards targeting Republican voters around the state, and may be some of the same men and women molding the minds of our youth on a daily basis.
Talk about rigging the system.
