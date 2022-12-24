An afternoon in early December, a florist delivered to my home a poinsettia. It was a gift from my dear and thoughtful friend Betty Olson of Gilbert. And the red poinsettia is absolutely beautiful.
More than 2 million of the plants will be sold this year, making it the largest potted flower crop grown in the United States, I learned from an article in Your Daily Almanac, that arrives each day in my email. There are over 100 varieties of poinsettias available in shades of red, pink, white, and yellow, solid colors, streaked, marbled, and multicolored. My very favorite is the red poinsettia.
It’s native to Mexico and is called Flor de la Noche Buena (Flower of the Holy Night) due to its resemblance to the Star of Bethlehem. In their native region of southern Mexico, poinsettias flower during the winter season. “It’s a perennial shrub that was once considered a weed and will grow 10 to 15 feet tall in the wild. The Aztecs used the poinsettia bracts to make a reddish-purple dye for fabrics and used the sap medicinally to control fevers.” The colored “flowers” are actually leaves called bracts—the true flowers are the yellow center of the poinsettia.
A Mexican legend says that “there was a young child, Pepita, who did not have a gift for the baby Jesus at a Christmas Eve service. She was very poor so all she could do was pick a bouquet of weeds to offer. The angels felt compassion for her plight. So, after Pepita set the flowers at the crèche of the nativity on Christmas Eve, the angels transformed the weeds into beautiful red flowers. This is why red and green are the colors of Christmas today.”
Now, the reason poinsettias are the Christmas flower in the United States is an accidental discovery by Joel Roberts Poinsett (1779—1851), an American statesman and the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 1828. He saw the red flowers when visiting the Mexican town of Taxco, “shortly before he was thrown out of the country for trying to buy Texas from the Mexicans for a million dollars!”
Poinsett was so impressed by the beauty of these plants that he sent cuttings back to his plantation in Carolina, where they were called the “Mexican Fire Plant.” The plants became popular across the country and were renamed for Mr. Poinsett.
But it’s said the reason poinsettias became so popular is due to a botanist named Paul Ecke of California. He began growing the plant in the tens of thousands for the Christmas season, when other flowers were scarce. To promote poinsettias as a Christmas plant, he sent the plants to TV studios across the country, including “The Tonight Show” and Bob Hope’s holiday specials.
Poinsettias are not only the most popular Christmas plant, but the best-selling potted plant in the United States and Canada. For over 150 years, December 12 was considered National Poinsettia Day to honor the day of Poinsett’s death in 1851. In 2002, an Act of Congress made it official.
A beautiful plant to brighten the cold days of December and to say “Merry Christmas.” And thank you, Betty.
