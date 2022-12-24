An afternoon in early December, a florist delivered to my home a poinsettia. It was a gift from my dear and thoughtful friend Betty Olson of Gilbert. And the red poinsettia is absolutely beautiful.

More than 2 million of the plants will be sold this year, making it the largest potted flower crop grown in the United States, I learned from an article in Your Daily Almanac, that arrives each day in my email. There are over 100 varieties of poinsettias available in shades of red, pink, white, and yellow, solid colors, streaked, marbled, and multicolored. My very favorite is the red poinsettia.

