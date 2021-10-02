A Rock Ridge student sent me an email last Monday night following the school board’s decision to mandate masks during their regular meeting earlier that evening and pointed out what was obvious to anyone who was there: Nobody on the school board was wearing a face covering as the ya’s and nay’s were counted.
Actually, the email was addressed to both me and Linda Tyssen. I don’t know what that means, exactly. Maybe it signifies my longevity at the Mesabi Tribune has reached Linda proportions.
Or maybe he just picked the first two names on a list.
The young writer started off by saying he was in favor of masks in the never-ending fight against the spread of COVID-19 but he was wondering if Linda or I could shed some light on why during a meeting where 5 of the 9 school board members present voted to require them of all who enter a district building, none of the school board members were wearing theirs.
He also noted that they weren’t six-feet apart either.
“This concerns me because they are requiring students to wear them, but they haven’t been wearing them themselves at the meetings I’ve seen,” he wrote.
He also included a link to the meeting on Youtube — a meeting that clocks in at 2 hours and 35 minutes or so.
The student letter writer was correct, nobody on the board was six feet apart. Nobody was wearing a mask.
Unfortunately, if he was looking for some sagely wisdom, he came to the wrong place because I don’t know why they weren’t wearing masks.
Common sense would dictate that if a person feels strongly enough about “something” to vote to mandate another human being to do that “something” then they should probably practice what they preach while handing down their commandments.
At the end of the day, however, it was their choice to not wear masks while mandating masks and believe it or not we still live in a country where people should be allowed to make their own choices.
See what I did there?
That being said, I’ll be honest: I don’t know a lot of things when it comes to COVID-19, masks or vaccines, and I understand even less and that scares me.
These days I have more questions than answers and I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling that way.
It’s hard to decipher fact from fiction or truth from lies when it comes to this pandemic and what works — or doesn’t — when it comes to slowing the spread.
Too many non-science type people cite science when arguing their point of view, providing links or examples of various versions of it that mostly just reinforce their case so there’s no way to really know what is legitimate and what isn’t.
This doctor says this, that doctor says that.
I’m not a doctor and I don’t play one on television but I have working eyeballs and I know that every Sunday I watch NFL football and I wonder to myself, why is it safe for a stadium full of 60,000 screaming football fans to go maskless in the same building for 4 hours, but it isn’t safe for 23 teenagers to sit next to each other maskless in a classroom for 50 minutes?
It must be one of life’s little mysteries, like how many licks does it take to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop or could Jack have fit on that door in the movie “Titanic.”
That isn’t a condemnation of masks or the medical professionals who are urging school board members and city council members far and wide to mandate their usage.
I’m simply asking a question.
However, if I’ve learned anything over the past year and half about questioning things it is this: Don’t ask questions.
It is not allowed. It’s against the rules.
If you do ask a question, and someone doesn’t like your question, they will do their best to let you know they don’t in extreme ways. One needs look no further than the Mesabi Tribune Facebook page to see the vile, petty, immature examples of this modern take on freedom of speech.
It’s only free if we agree and if we don’t, be prepared for the consequences.
Which brings me full circle to the email from the Rock Ridge student Linda and I received Monday night. She and I discussed it via email a little this week and agreed: It was refreshing to see a student reach out as he did, questioning the situation, in a day and age when it’s much easier for high school age kids to check out TikTok videos then to be engaged in local politics.
But it was quite sad to see that he added the following caveat to his email query: “This isn’t meant to be anything political. If my name could remain anonymous I would greatly appreciate that because I don’t know what the school will do to me if they know who it is. I am a student at Rock Ridge Public Schools.”
I think it’s pretty safe to say Rock Ridge officials wouldn’t do anything to this kid for speaking out. In fact, knowing several of the board members, I’d say there’s zero chance such a question would trigger some sort of backlash.
But the idea that a high school student should fear possible repercussions for merely asking a simple question in 2021 tells you everything you need to know about the trajectory of this country.
