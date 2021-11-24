This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Mike Picek of Cook. He passed away recently, surrounded by his family.
Mike was drafted into the Army and served two years. Thank you for your service Mr. Picek
Rest in peace.
---
Good
I was lucky enough to cover a Rock Ridge girls’ hockey game last week at the Hippodrome.
Here is something that really happened to me. I entered the Hippodrome, grabbed my roster sheet, and headed up to the booth.
When I sat down in the booth and looked at the Rock Ridge roster sheet and my mind went crazy.
The first two names that stood out to me on the Wolverines roster were Spelts and Babiracki.
At first, I thought that this had to be a 1987 Blue Devils at Golden Bears contest. Then seeing the first names of Sydney and Mimi, I knew this had to be a 2021 girls contest.
I guess the good thing is that I can still remember a 1987 game or two where Willie Spelts and Randy Babiracki battled it out with the Golden Bears at the “Hipp.”
---
Bad
Am I the only one who just can’t stand seeing that Jimmie “JJ” Walker Medicare TV commercial a thousand times a day? The only thing close to that is a Flo Progressive commercial.
Flo has been in more than 100 advertisements for Progressive Insurance. She is a mascot I would not hate to see get lost.
---
Ugly
How about LeBron James basically starting a brawl with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart on Sunday?
Okay, LeBron started the brawl when the pair was jostling for position during a free throw.
Their arms appeared to get intertwined and Lebron swung his elbow, making contact with Stewart, who quickly was a bloody mess.
Lebron realized what he did and tried to defuse the situation. After all was said and done, Stewart was assessed two technical fouls.
Lebron was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 2, and both players were ejected.
So what does the NBA do? Stewart suspended two games and LeBron one.
Something just doesn’t sound right to me.
---
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Gale Sayers, running back for the Chicago Bears was a rookie and had six touchdowns in a game. Where was the game played and who was it against?”
Thirteen readers knew it was played at Wrigley Field against the San Francisco 49ers.
The names were numbered and Tom Postudensek picked number 8, which made Don Johnson a winner of the Sayers card.
This week you are playing for a $10 Snickers Pizza Shop gift card in Virginia, donated by Clyde Frosaker. Give this one a try.
“Who was the first professional football player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
---
That will do it for this week. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.
---
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.