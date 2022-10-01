Orchids this week go out to the Minnesota Senate and House candidates looking to represent northern Minnesota in St. Paul for participating in Wednesday’s candidate forum at Hibbing High School.

The event, sponsored by the Mesabi Tribune, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), and the Grand Rapids Herald Review, was a chance for voters to get up close and personal with the men and women seeking higher office in House Districts 3A, 7B, and 7A, along with Senate Districts 7 and 3.

