Orchids this week go out to the Minnesota Senate and House candidates looking to represent northern Minnesota in St. Paul for participating in Wednesday’s candidate forum at Hibbing High School.
The event, sponsored by the Mesabi Tribune, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), and the Grand Rapids Herald Review, was a chance for voters to get up close and personal with the men and women seeking higher office in House Districts 3A, 7B, and 7A, along with Senate Districts 7 and 3.
Having a chance to see and hear the candidates in person is an important part of the process when it comes to the decisions each of us need to make come election day. The fact that all the candidates were eager to participate speaks volumes.
So thank you all for that.
Also, orchids to RAMS Executive Ida Rukavina for spearheading the organizing of the event.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to attend the forum in person but I did watch most of it via Hibbing Public Access and I thought all the candidates did a good job of getting their viewpoints out and articulating their positions on a variety of topics in a cordial and respectful manner.
For the most part.
At least one of the candidates came off a bit too aggressive for my liking. I didn’t care for the condescending tone or the canned answers that were provided time and again as if they came straight out of the “How to get elected by pointing a crooked finger at the opposing party and candidate at every turn,” handbook.
I’m not going to mention any names here or go into specifics because I think it’s important for people to be educated when they vote and to make their decisions based on their own research.
Much of the information you need to make good choices for the Iron Range Nov. 8 can be found during the two hour forum which can still be viewed online even if you couldn’t be there live. In fact, it’s posted under videos on the Mesabi Tribune Facebook page found at www.facebook.com/mesabidailynews.
Take some time to view it and decide for yourself who best will represent your best interests in St. Paul.
Orchids to you if you do.
—
According to a story by the Associated Press this week, a U.S. firm that monitors false online claims reports that searches for information about prominent news topics on TikTok are likely to turn up results riddled with misinformation.
Well, no kidding.
We are talking about a social media platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to post video clips of anything at any time.
Honestly, onions to everyone involved with this study and the AP for wasting resources on a story.
TikTok is a platform where trends come and go quicker than you can swipe up and folks of all ages, shapes, sizes and sexes called Creators, can make big bucks just by creating 30-seconds of random, mostly mind-numbing content.
Anyone diving into the app should be smart enough to understand it’s not a corner of the Internet to be taken seriously and if they aren’t — like your 12-year-old son or daughter — then maybe they shouldn’t be on TikTok.
Still something called The NewsGuard firm and its researchers went deep and wasted their money and time on a study.
NewsGuard ran searches on news topics including COVID-19, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the 2020 U.S. election and found that nearly 1 in 5 of the videos recommended by the site contained misinformation.
They also reported “searches for information about “mRNA vaccine," for instance, yielded five videos (out of the first 10) that contained misinformation, including claims that the COVID-19 vaccine causes “permanent damage in children's critical organs.”
Researchers looking for information about abortion, the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, climate change or Russia's invasion of Ukraine on TikTok found similarly misleading videos scattered among more accurate clips.”
And this is different from the conversation at your local watering hole on a Friday night, how?
Give me a break. If you are on TikTok to get your news, you’re already slow on the draw and no amount of misinformation is going to change that.
Particularly humorous to me was a statement in the AP story that read: “TikTok is the second most popular domain in the world, according to online performance and security company Cloudflare, exceeded only by Google.”
As if Google is any better. Anyone who has tried to “Google” a topic looking for an unbiased set of search results knows the company is just as dirty and filthy as TikTok, Twitter, or any of the rest.
The entire Internet is rife with misinformation at this point.
—
Finally, onions to CNN stooge Don Lemon for his opinion on climate change causing hurricanes to intensify.
I’m not talking about his much publicized back and forth with Jamie Rhome, the acting director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Center, during Lemon’s barely watched prime-time program.
Lemon asked “Can you tell us what this is and what effect climate change is having on this phenomenon?”
It’s a legit question I suppose if you ask the right scientists, even though we all know the left leaning Lemons was asking to push his liberal agenda. But when Rhome didn’t give Lemon the answer he wanted, the “news” man fired back: "Listen, I grew up there, and these storms are intensifying," he said. "Something is causing them to intensify."
So let me get this straight: When the science Rhome noted didn’t quite jive with what Lemon was trying to get across to his viewers, he decided to trump science with, “If I say it’s so, it’s so?”
I’m glad I canceled my cable service a long time ago.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.