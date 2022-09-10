Let’s get right down to the point this week: Orchids, and lots of them, to all the teachers, paraprofessionals and aides out there who spent the last two school years trying to do their jobs amidst the chaos and disorder brought on by mitigation tactics meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, and who stuck it out, and are back in their classrooms this week.

You all deserve a medal just for showing up day after day, week after week, to teach the nation’s youth, while a cloud of uncertainty swirled endlessly around you.

