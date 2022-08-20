Sometimes I miss Orchids and Onions.
So I’m bringing them back — but only I can submit them.
Sorry folks, that’s the price of admission in 2022.
No one said this space is a Democracy.
Longtime East and Central Iron Range readers of this newspaper will remember that particular feature well.
For many years, the Saturday editorial page of the Mesabi Daily News (MDN) was home to orchids and onions submitted by readers.
For those unfamiliar: Orchids were good, onions were bad.
It was as simple as that.
The column, which came from the mind of former editor Bill Hanna, was very well read and, as one could guess, pretty polarizing. Getting an onion usually didn’t sit well with people or organizations because those critical comments, along with orchids, could be submitted anonymously.
It was like an early (print) version of today's social media sites but with at least a little control over content.
The other thing that turned some folks off is the column was sometimes abused by certain types of people. For example: If you can send one orchid or onion anonymously, why not send six? Really don’t like City Councilor A? Well, then send in a half dozen onions on different days picking him/her apart.
Want to promote your brand? A dozen orchids over a two week period is just the trick.
Sometime in 2019 Orchids and Onions went away. While I was employed in a part-time capacity with MDN at the time, I wasn’t a part of the discussion to end the feature and I didn’t get the memo, so I’m not exactly sure why the plug was pulled.
If I had to venture a guess, I would say someone or some combination of folks with some pull at the time probably preferred cuddly safe spaces over ruffled feathers and thus the end of the road for the legendary column.
Or maybe they just couldn’t handle the heat in the kitchen.
Either way, Orchids and Onions went bye-bye and were never really replaced until a few months after the MDN and the Daily Tribune in Hibbing (HDT) merged into the Mesabi Tribune in the summer of 2020.
Looking at the archives, it would appear that its replacement was something called “ku’dos,” a column that ran on the editorial pages of the HDT for many years but only appeared in the Mesabi Tribune twice, and featured a grand total of three “ku’dos.”
So much for being nice.
Anyway, here we go.
Orchids: To my former classmate and old friend Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner (and to all the other law enforcement officials, BCA officials and the St. Louis County Attorney’s office involved) for a job well done in the Michael Carbo Jr. case. Manner and his department never gave up on finding Nancy Daugherty’s killer.
Daugherty, a young mother of two, was brutally assaulted and murdered in her Chisholm home in 1986 (back when Manner and I were still in junior high) and the case went unsolved until Aug. 16, 2022.
All involved should be applauded for sending the aged DNA samples taken from the scene all those years ago of the then unknown suspect to Parabon NanoLabs, a technology company in the state of Virginia. That led to authorities eventually arresting Carbo and finally to his conviction this week by a jury in Hibbing of first-degree murder.
Now he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Carbo’s case is the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court and law enforcement taking a chance on the process turned out to be a life changing decision for the friends and family of Daugherty, who have spent 36 years looking for answers.
Orchids: To the late Sen. David Tomassoni, who died Aug. 11 at the age of 69. In all the years I’ve worked for the MDN and now the Mesabi Tribune, I very rarely, if ever, heard a negative word about the man. Only glowing reviews of him as a stand up, passionate representative of the Iron Range in the halls of the capital in St. Paul, and as a human being.
I had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing Sen. Tomassoni a handful of times over the years and I can say that never once did I feel uncomfortable in his presence. He was always friendly and courteous, and open and honest with his answers.
The last time I saw the senator was in September of 2021 at a groundbreaking for the Cheever Field project in Hibbing. I hadn’t seen him face-to-face in probably over a decade and when I walked up to him to ask a few questions after the ceremony, he immediately knew who I was without so much as me saying a word.
But that was him: A genuine and honest person, as real as one can get.
Every elected official could stand to learn a lesson or three from the life and times of Sen. David Tomassoni and hopefully whoever wins his seat this November proves to be half the fighter he was.
Onions: To Minnesota voters. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, the total number of voters for the primary election on Aug. 9, was 793,236.
That means about 19 percent of eligible Minnesotans participated.
While officials in the SOS office say this is higher than the 10-year average of primary voter participation, which is about 15%, it’s still sad.
For all the political talk online day after day, and all the whining and complaining about the state of everything from the country, to how local city councils spend tax dollars, to how school board handled business during the heights of COVID in 2020 and 2021, you would think there would be more participation at the polls.
Instead, as per usual, there was a lot of talk and not a lot of action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.