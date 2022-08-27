A little over a year ago, in this very space, I called it: President Joe Biden would use student loan relief as a political weapon heading into November 2022.
Fast forward to this August and BINGO! We have a winner.
Full disclosure, I wrote that he’d never offer a penny of relief but would push back payments resuming until after the midterm elections.
Close enough.
This week Biden announced he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for many borrowers — and double that amount for Pell Grant recipients — a move that could offer some level of forgiveness for about 43 million Americans.
The forgiveness is expected to apply to Americans earning under $125,000 per year, or $250,000 per year for married couples who file taxes jointly. The White House estimates that 90 percent of relief will go to people earning less than $75,000.
The president is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through Dec. 31.
How convenient to wait until the last possible moment (loan repayment was set to restart Aug. 31) to announce all of that.
So Onions — big, fat, rotten ones — to Biden, his administration, and anyone who supports his decision to forgive $10,000 per borrower.
Forgive me if I’m not as impressed as some of the easily amused will be.
Student loan forgiveness — particularly without changing the current system — is a joke.
A scam.
A slight of hand.
It’s a political ploy meant to gain a failing president favor in some circles ahead of Nov. 8.
If Biden wanted to make a difference in the lives of borrowers, he’d have announced 0% interest on all government backed loans then, now and forever. That would produce actual savings and provide actual relief. The government would get their money back eventually, payments would be lowered and would actually make a dent in the principle.
Instead, American taxpayers, some who have never borrowed money for college and some who have and paid it back are going to be hit with a tax bill of nearly $300 billion to cover all that forgiveness.
It’s a crime.
Smoke and mirrors.
Consider this: $10,000 is nothing to a college graduate strapped with student loan debt. Facts and figures out there in cyberspace put the median college loan debt carried by folks somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.
Ha!
I don’t know where they find these numbers but a quick search of the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s website will tell you this: The cost of room and board, tuition, book fees, and the rest is $27,208 for 2022-23. That’s direct from their website for one year.
Over four years, if one should finish within four years for a four-year degree, that equals: $108,832.
And once you graduate from college and the 6 to 8 percent interest kicks in on the government loan, that $108,832 just sits there s-l-o-w-l-y going down with each payment (usually 10% of your discretionary income).
For those who might have done some loan forbearance at some point or another — where payments stop but interest keeps adding up — that $10,000 of relief might — MIGHT — cover that interest that was accrued.
And finally, what good does any of it do for the 18-year-old about to start college next fall? Do they get their first $10,000 forgiven or is it, “Tough luck, kid, you should have timed your college education around election season.”
Shame on everyone involved.
Orchids: To the City of Buhl for partnering with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) for two additional homes to be built there.
And individual orchids to Buhl Mayor John Klarich and the three council members who voted for the project: John Markas, Carol Pastore, and Stuart Lehman, for working hand-in-hand with such a fine organization and promoting the true meaning of community: Working together to make the world a better place.
Last week the Buhl City Council, during its regular meeting, granted a request from NSLCHFH to transfer lot three, four, five and six of Block two for future housing development.
In a story in the Mesabi Tribune, NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson said lots donated by the city along with lots donated by the First National Bank of Buhl are the future homes for two families, both to be built on 75 foot lots.
Thompson said there is no definite timeline established for the project.
“Future plans are to be built in 2024 or soon thereafter as our family selection and planning processes allow,” Thompson said in an email on Monday.
Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze pointed out the benefits of the partnership between the city and NSLCHFH.
“Affordable housing in St. Louis County is badly needed, additionally, the city will benefit from tax base and additional utility customers,” Pervenanze wrote.
Those particular lots in question have sat empty for decades and now they will be put to good use, when homes built for those in need are built on them in the near future.
NSLCHFH is already building two other homes in Buhl this year.
Finally, orchids to organizers from Hibbing Age to Age and all involved in this summer’s activities downtown, better known as “Hibbing on Howard.”
“Hibbing on Howard,” featured several free outdoor events on Hibbing’s main street on Mondays in June and July , each with a different theme designed to bring people of all ages together.
Planned themes included: “Life Size Games,” “Carnival,” “Cars,” “Superheroes and Princesses,” “Sports,” “Water,” and “All-Things Hibbing.”
Attendance at all of the events was pretty spectacular, as evidenced by the great photos Mesabi Tribune photographer Mark Sauer took during some of them. It turned out to be a pretty popular affair and just what the doctor ordered after two years of lockdowns and social distancing that kept us all apart.
“Hibbing has been craving something like this for a while and it is a great opportunity to bring people together. It's been a long season of separation and division (both nationally and locally) and this is the perfect chance to use something positive to bring us together. Everyone involved really wants to see this community grow and thrive and this is something that we can do to get that ball rolling,” Event Coordinator Heather Matvey — a teacher at Washington School — said in a Mesabi Tribune story earlier this year. “Perhaps when others see what can happen when we work together, they will find something positive they can do, too. If we all do a little, just imagine the transformation that could happen.”
A job well done, I’d say.
