As we reflect on this past year, we feel both joy and grief.
Not only did we experience unique challenges in our first year of operations due to this pandemic; for the first time we experienced the loss of a participant; Matthew Entner. While there are no words that reflect the sorrow that loss of life inflicts, we recognize now more than ever that success isn’t measured by perfection. Success to us may be a day you showed up, or a day you can smile. We celebrate the victory in every effort.
The need for resources and ongoing support for those who battle with mental health disorders and their families is real. We promise to uphold the mission of our program while making efforts to improve our responses; we move forward into this next year with Matt Entner’s kindness and resiliency instilled in our hearts. To his family, know that his memory will be carried with us as we fight to give voice to those struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. We will never stop advocating for those who need us.
With this loss, we find inspiration.
In talking with Matthew Entner’s mother Wendy, she shared, “…prior to Matt’s acceptance into the Range Hybrid program (and later into the mental health court program) we had a negative perspective of the court system; we had no idea what ‘treatment courts’ were and we were uncertain how it would help him. It is because of these programs we saw Matt better than he had been in years; 8 months sober and thriving. We saw the positive impact these programs had on his well-being, and it is because of his experience that we wanted to invite everyone he worked with to his celebration of life event. The more we can spread the word about this get together in his honor, the more people can come and get some much needed closure. The treatment courts were a huge part of getting his life back on track. I sincerely hope the people from these programs join us and share his stories, they saw a side of Matt we didn’t always see. We thank you so much for thinking of him and giving us the opportunity for community awareness.”
At this time of our first anniversary for our Mental Health Court, we want to extend sincere gratitude to our entire team for the work they have done. Not only have they remained reliable partners through a pandemic, they have showed true dedication and have continued to support our participants as well as each other. We know that treatment courts work and that they are making waves in the world of criminal justice reform, but there is something to say about the passion brought out in each person represented on this team. We have no doubt that as we continue this program for the years to come we will see changes throughout our community.
We thank you for all that you have done and continue to do.
Aleesha Ward is Program Coordinator for the Range Mental Health and Hybrid Treatment Courts. There will be a celebration of Matt’s life from 6 to 8 p.m. today at 4101 Ramshaw Rd. in Iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.