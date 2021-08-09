The Olympics wrapped up this weekend with the closing ceremony taking place on Sunday. The ceremony concluded with a handover to Paris, the site of the 2024 summer games.
After being postponed for an entire year, the 2020 Olympic Games went off with no spectators in attendance. The whole world was watching from home, rooting for their own country or just for the spirit of competition.
The state of Minnesota was well represented in Tokyo, with 17 athletes with a connection to the state competing for Team USA. Others with Minnesota roots competed for a handful of other countries as well.
Undoubtedly the highlight for Minnesota at the Olympics was 18-year old Suni Lee from St. Paul. Lee earned gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around, making it five straight American women who have claimed the all-around gold at the Olympics. Lee also earned a bronze in the uneven bars and helped lead Team USA to silver in the team competition with fellow Minnesotan Grace McCallum of Isanti.
Freestyle wrestler Gable Steveson wowed at the Olympics as well, earning a gold medal in the final days of the games. The Apple Valley and University of Minnesota product has had success from a young age, claiming four state titles in high school as well as Big Ten Championships in 2020 and 2021. He continued an impressive college career with an NCAA title this past season.
Steveson had dominated in the leadup to the Olympics, outscoring his opponents 42-4 at the U.S. Olympic Trials, securing his berth while going undefeated. In Tokyo, Steveson was perfect in his first three matches, outsourcing his opponents 23-0 to secure a spot in the gold medal match.
Taking on Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili, Steveson had his hands full with the three-time world champion. Just 21-years old, Steveson took the early lead against Petriashvili, but the Georgian scored a late takedown to go up 8-5 with only seconds to go.
What happened in the final 20 seconds was nothing short of amazing. Steveson scored a takedown with under 10 seconds to go, cutting the deficit to one, 8-7. When action resumed with 6.5 seconds left, Steveson managed another takedown, scoring two more points just before time expired, giving him the win and the gold.
As always, Team USA was impressive in the pool. Scoring a gold medal for Minnesota was former Gopher Bowe Becker, who was a part of the winning 4x100 meter freestyle relay team.
Becker teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Olympic darling Caleb Dressel for the event. Team USA came away with the gold with a time of 3:08.97, not far off from the world record set by Team USA at the 2008 games.
Two members of the Minnesota Lynx earned gold for Team USA in women’s basketball with four-time Olympian and two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles playing in Tokyo along with Minnesota teammate and first-time Olympian Napheesa Collier.
Playing three close preliminary round games, Team USA had no issues once the knockout phase started, scoring 15-plus point wins over Australia, Serbia and, finally, Japan to secure gold on Sunday. The gold medal was the seventh in a row for Team USA, Fowles’ fourth and Collier’s first.
Finally, 24-year old Edina native Jordan Thompson helped Team USA earn gold in women’s volleyball. Thompson started her Olympic games off strong with a game-high 18 kills in the United States’ preliminary round win over Turkey.
Her games were cut short, however, as she suffered an injury a game later against the ROC. Still, Team USA came away with their first ever gold in the event and got off on the right foot in pool play thanks to Thompson. A record-setter at the NCAA level, Thompson will hopefully see more action for Team USA in the years to come.
For myself, the Olympics are a highlight of the sports world. Whether summer or winter, getting a chance to see athletes come together from across the globe to demonstrate their abilities with the best of the best is a treat. I tried to watch as much as I could over the past few weeks, even if NBC did everything they could to make it as difficult as that could be.
I understand the time difference between Minnesota and Tokyo will make everything more challenging when it comes to broadcasting the games, but the difficulty in accessing some of the content at the Olympics seemed intentional.
As a sports enthusiast, I just want to watch sports. I can get into almost any sport that’s put in front of me as long as it’s actually put in front of me. I enjoyed the regular television coverage from NBC as well as the cable coverage from USA, NBCSN, CNBC and more, but I was limited to what they wanted to show me at that moment.
The NBC Sports app, along with NBC’s new streaming service Peacock, seemed like the perfect answer to someone that loves sports. In theory, I can just pick whichever sport I want and just watch it, assuming I’m ready to pay for it.
Instead, it was a mish-mash of coverage with no set schedule and poor functionality that turned me off from wanting to try to figure it out. I consider myself more than capable when it comes to technology, but the games were not accessible at the level I expected. Online streaming is here to stay and a big push could have been made to showcase live sports to a wide audience through a streaming service. Sadly, that push never came and I settled for whatever events were on my TV and the occasional YouTube clip that came across my feed.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are six months away and we’ll have to go through this whole song and dance again, unless NBC decides to put forth a much better product that justifies the price they’re charging for it.
