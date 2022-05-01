Each time a birthday comes around, one realizes how very quickly the precious years pass by. I think it’s been a decade since my childhood pal, Karen Haenke Guimont, invited me to come along on a ride out to Wolf, the farming country outside Eveleth.
We each have family ties to Wolf that go way back. For me, it’s my maternal grandparents, Immanuel and Ottilia Niemiste, whom I never met as they had died before I was born, Immanuel in 1944 and Ottilia in the early ‘30s. For Karen, it’s her great-grandparents, William F. and Ida Haenke, who were part of her growing-up years, as Grandpa Haenke lived well into his upper 90s and Grandma Haenke to 100-plus.
Grandpa and Grandma Haenke were the first homesteaders in Wolf and the Niemistes the second homesteaders. The Haenkes’ home was called Elmwood Farms, and after some years they moved east to grow potatoes in the sandy soil of Lakeland south of Biwabik. The Niemiste family had a big farmhouse which has been gone many years, burned in a fire department training exercise.
But my memories of the Niemiste farm are vivid still. The porcelain sink and wood cook stove in the massive kitchen, the ruby glass dishes, the framed photograph of a tiger high up near the living room ceiling. My uncle Bill Niemiste farmed the place until a broken leg brought those days to an end. All these thoughts come back to me.
But I digress. Each time I look at the pictures Karen and I took on that summer afternoon trip to Wolf, it evokes memories. Of Karen standing in the driveway of the Jacobsen home that had been Elmwood Farm so many years ago. Of me, a year after I’d had a stroke, and my hair was just growing back from being shaved for surgery.
We drove past what had been the home of my paternal grandparents, the Lampsas, and memories came back of Grandpa Henry and step-grandmother Sophie, memories of their house that had on the living room wall a painting of a wolf on a winter night, and how it frightened this little girl. But I digress again.
Karen, daughter of the late Mike and Irene Haenke, and I have been friends since childhood days. The Haenke family lived in Lakeland on Highway 4, about a half-mile from where the Lampsa family lived. We spent many a summer day under the nearby St. Louis River bridge, listening to the cars passing overhead and drawing colored chalk pictures of sea creatures. Some summer nights we would sleep in a tent in my yard, and we would make coffee on a campfire in the morning.
I liked when Karen and I would go to get the Haenkes’ cows to the barn for milking, and sometimes her mother would invite me to stay for supper. The Haenkes had many children, so there was plenty of activity going on. They lived right across the highway from Bass Lake, and we spent many days there swimming and picking blue forget-me-nots and getting popsicles at Oiva and Ailie Hill’s Bass Lake Store.
Fast forward all these decades. Karen and I get together for lunch when she and Gary return from wintering in Florida, and the old comfortable feeling is there, as we pick up laughing and talking where we left off. We will share “remember whens” from years ago, and make new “remember whens” to share in the years to come. My good buddy, my pal from long ago.
