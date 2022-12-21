Big confession, which might not be such big news to regular readers of this column: I don’t do Christmas trees.
I haven’t had one for more than a decade, and even before then, I didn’t feel it. I did manage to fake it, however.
For years I pulled that big bad boy of a dead tree into my living room and adorned him with
lights and tinsel for four important reasons: my kids. Like most parents, my husband and I did a lot for our kids—meal provision, laundry completion, bandaid placement, new tennis shoes and Christmas trees to name just a few.
Christmas trees are embedded in history and serve as a representation of life.
The coniferous evergreens that are traditional Christmas trees never shed leaves (or in their
case needles). During the winter months they remain green and alive, a symbol of immortality.
Until early January when they are hauled out to the backyard and converted to bonfire wood, while their needles are sucked up by Hoovers, making room for the living room couches, coffee tables and Lego masterpieces once more.
My mom was a proponent of Christmas trees. She loved all things Christmas. I looked up to my mom and wanted to emulate her, so I did my best to embrace the concept of the tree. I did this for years, even though (to me) it seemed like effort and work all in the name of having a dead tree sit for a month in my living room.
I was half doing it for my kids. Half doing it for my mom and half doing it for everyone else—to keep up impressions. What would the neighbors think if my blinking tree lights weren’t visible from the large front room window for the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Years? Plus, as I’ve alluded, the kids enjoyed placing the star and eating the candy canes. It was for the kids.
Well, the cat enjoyed the tree as well. We mustn’t forget that.
I was doing my best with the tree, albeit half-heartedly.
Then my mom died.
This was 12 years ago. Since then, I haven’t had the heart to have a tree.
Feel free to shudder.
I understand many of you (most of you) can’t imagine the holidays without tree. It is beauty. It is tradition. It is the ornaments that all hold memories. It is the fresh pine scent. It is a place to
place presents. It is Christmas carols and hot toddies. It is integral to the celebration. It is a bit of holiday magic and all it takes is rearranging the furniture to incorporate a tree in the center of the living room.
I get it. It makes perfect logical sense.
Until it doesn’t.
Again, please don’t judge.
I still have the spirit of the holidays alive and well inside my heart. I feel the magic of the season and want to reach out and give to others. I know and appreciate the reason for the season and try to live that out every day.
It’s just that for me, a tree isn’t a necessary part of the bliss.
And as with all things in life, I’ve decided that’s probably okay.
If you love your tree (or trees, in some cases for those of you extremists) I am happy for you. I rejoice with you in your love of all things tinsel. I will truly appreciate your tree if I come to visit.
But for me, right now, I’ll appreciate the trees in my back yard. And leave it to that.
Merry, happy and ho, ho, ho to all; and to all a good night!
