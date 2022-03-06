Of Ukrainian Easter eggs and a people’s fight against cruel Russian aggression

The Russian invasion of Ukraine orchestrated by the evil Vladimir Putin that began a week ago is causing the deaths of so many innocent men, women and children, an unthinkable tragedy. All the time when I have thought of Ukraine, I am picturing beautiful, ornate centuries-old buildings, people with long names difficult to pronounce -- and Ukrainian Easter eggs delicately crafted by the steady hands and patient demeanor of Helen (Picek) Arola of Virginia.
I had done a story on Helen in 2016: “Every Easter season she creates festive Ukrainian eggs using wax applied with a stylus and multicolored dyes. ‘I’m just fascinated with eggs. I like to see what I can put into an egg,’ she said. ‘You start with a white egg and cover the egg with wax. I have a little tool called a kistka. It has a little brass tool on the end. So I have a steady flow of wax. Years ago you had one of these you had to dip in a candle to heat it. If you got a blob of wax, then you spoiled your egg.’ But now she has an electric tool which works beautifully, she said. When she has applied wax in the design she wants, she dips the egg into yellow dye, then green and orange, then red, then blue. The next step is using paint thinner to remove the wax — revealing the white sections of the design. The next step is applying four coats of polyurethane, to give the creation polish and a gleaming coat... ‘What you need is time and a steady hand,’ she said.”
The other day I telephoned her. Helen, now 95, remembered me, and we talked of the tragedy taking place in Ukraine. We talked of her learning the egg-coloring craft from her mother, Paraska “Pearl” (Pyngnyn) Picek, who had been born in the Galicia part of Austria. “My parents were Russian Orthodox (religion),” Helen said. Galicia was a region spanning what is now southeastern Poland and western Ukraine. “To me it’s an Easter tradition,” she had said of the Ukrainian eggs back in the 2016 story, and she was having Easter dinner prepared by her then-99-year-old sister, Julia (Picek) Lind, of Hibbing. Julia died in the spring of 2021 at 103, a few months before her 104th birthday.
---
Last Sunday I watched a program about Ukraine. CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca said, “When I was growing up, we called it ‘The Ukraine.’ Why did that change?” I remember saying that: THE Ukraine.
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum, who has written extensively about Russia and Ukraine, said to Rocca, “The Ukraine, the use of that ‘the,’ I think, was a reflection of the fact that people weren’t quite sure what Ukraine was. And Ukrainians especially in the last 30 years made a great push to get English speakers to stop doing that, because to them they find that patronizing.
“It’s Ukraine. It’s a country. It has its own state now. It’s not ‘The Ukraine’ any more than you would say ‘The Russia’ or ‘The Germany’ or ‘The France.’ Russia and the country it often calls its little brother can claim common parentage … way, way back. In the late Middle Ages, there was a civilization called Kievan Rus, based in Kiev. Both Russia and Ukraine trace their origins back to that state. That civilization is said to have been founded in the ninth century by Vikings.
“During the revolution that ushered in the Soviet Union, Ukraine fought for independence. It lost, and in 1922 was subsumed inside the communist state. ‘But it was a separate entity from the beginning,’ said Applebaum. ‘It always had its own language. It always had its own status inside the USSR.’ But within a decade, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, fearful of an independent-minded Ukraine, brought down the hammer: ‘He had decided to take the land away from the peasants and give it to the state. And very quickly, there was very strong opposition to that in Ukraine.’
“Stalin would brook no opposition. The atrocity that began in 1932 would come to be known as the Holodomor – Ukrainian for extermination from hunger. ‘Holodomor was an artificial famine,’ Applebaum said. ‘That means that it was a famine caused not by crop failure, not by insects or drought; it was a famine that was created by the Soviet state. Local activists went from house to house in rural Ukraine and confiscated food. The idea was to take every last scrap of food, and they knew, of course, that that meant people would die, and they anticipated that would happen. People survived by eating frogs, toads, mice. They ate the bark of trees.’
And between 1932 and 1933, some four million Ukrainians starved to death.
“A second wave of Stalinist terror involved the arrest and murder of Ukrainian intellectuals, artists, even writers of dictionaries. They changed the way the language was written, again so that it would be more similar to Russian. ‘The attempt to eliminate Ukrainian-ness and the sense of it, of a separate identity and the sense of nationhood, has really been a Russian policy since the 19th century,’ said Applebaum. ‘It was a Czarist policy. Later it was Stalin’s policy, and now it’s Putin’s policy. Putin believes that an independent, sovereign, democratic Ukraine is a threat to him personally and to his personal power. The one thing that Putin genuinely fears is grassroots democratic movements, and the most important way that he can push back against them is to eliminate that Ukrainian state.’”
---
The Ukrainian people so ably led by President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy are resilient. They are showing remarkable courage and unwavering patriotism and the sad reality is, they are willing to die for their beloved Ukraine.
