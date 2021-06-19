HIBBING — If you haven’t noticed already, I’m a bandwagon jumper.
If the Minnesota sports teams are doing well, I’m right in the middle of the glory.
When they’re not, I don’t even pay attention to their games.
That’s the case with the Minnesota Twins this season.
I waited all winter for baseball to start, then the Twins started 10 games under .500, so I checked out.
That’s disappointing because, technically, Minnesota had a team to contend for the Central Division title.
Now, the Twins might finish in last in the division, with well over 100 losses.
So what is the problem with the Twins?
Actually, there’s too many problems to discuss, but first off, injuries.
I’ve never seen a baseball team have so many injuries. It’s not a physical sport. Unless you’re hit by a baseball, I can’t imagine getting hurt.
Byron Buxton still isn’t back. Josh Donaldson was pulled from a game on Wednesday because of his calf muscle. That must be his Achilles’ heel.
Andrelton Simmons is missing games, but he is nowhere near the shortstop Derek Falvey and Thad Levine envisioned when they signed him.
Mitch Garver can’t stay healthy, but after what happened to him, I’ll let it slide.
Max Kepler finally returned, but I didn’t even know he was out. That’s how long I’ve been checked out with this team.
The second problem is the bullpen.
The Twins’ pen leads the league in blowing late-inning games.
The Twins are either the worst or second-worst team in the league in the following categories: earned run average; average allowed; OPS allowed; strikeout rate; homer rate; fastball velocity; win probability added (what?); average exit velocity, games allowing five-plus runs; games allowing 10-plus runs.
Is it any wonder why the team is 10 games under .500.
Could it get any worse?
Over 162 games, probably not, but I wouldn’t put anything past this team.
On Saturday, Randy Dobnik started on the mound for Minnesota. Isn’t it about that that he is designated for assignment?
It was a nice story about an Uber driver making it into the big leagues, but he can’t pitch at this level. It’s time to part ways.
The same thing could be said about Matt Shoemaker, and Alex Colomé. They shouldn’t be on the team anymore.
Shoemaker is 2-8 with a 7.75 ERA. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli took him out of the starting lineup and used him as a reliever. Didn’t work out too well.
Colomé should be better than he’s pitched. He’s 2-4 with a 5.63 ERA, but he hasn’t been effective in his late-inning appearances.
If there’s one bright spot it’s that the Twins are near the top of the league with 108 home runs. At least they’ve got that going for them.
You never want to say it’s over until it’s over, but Minnesota will have to play well over .600 ball the rest of the season. Is that likely? Probably not, but give them a chance.
For all the dads out there, have a Happy Father’s Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.