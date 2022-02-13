Good fiction tells truth that nonfiction struggles to spit out efficiently. As I’ve been toiling on a thick tome of Iron Range history, along comes a novel that cuts right to the point.
The story of the Iron Range isn’t just mining and immigrants, unions and politics. It’s an untold trauma that lingers for generations, bequeathed by elders who shuffle along the aisles of Super One. They are trying to make sense of a confounding past like it was a strange and hazy dream.
That’s the subject of Kathleen Novak’s newest novel, “Steel” (2022, Black Cat Text), set in the Morris Location of Hibbing, Minnesota, on the cusp of the Great Depression. And true to northern Minnesota, her story takes us through the hot pleasures of summer and the unforgiving coldness of winter.
Novak writes with impressive authority about the Iron Range. She’s in Minneapolis now, but was raised here. Her grandparents were Italian and Croatian immigrants. Anyway, the world she crafts is authentic. Most of the story takes place in 1929, but some of it takes place in the recent past. She has a good handle on the differences.
She also portrays a thoroughly accurate take on life in a 1920s mining location. Novak deftly contrasts life in one of the cheap mining company houses on the other side of the pit with the middle class existence found in town. I’ve heard many accounts of this cultural dynamic. She apparently has, too.
Stylistically, Novak is a poet and it shows. “Steel” wastes no words. The result is a compelling set of characters and a story that rolls like an ore train picking up steam.
We read several points of view in “Steel,” among them the miner’s son Tony, the grocer’s daughter Vita, and the former miner turned Chicago cop Luka. But its most revelatory narrator is an old man in the distant future, Tony’s younger brother Johnny.
Johnny is a narrator you will recognize. Right now, a version of him may be found in the waiting room of a nearby clinic or in one of the coffee klatches at the local coffee shop. If you live on the Range, you know a guy like Johnny. He’d tell you he was nothing special, just a guy who worked a lot of years and did the best he could. He loved a woman but she’s been gone a while now.
He’s also the kind of narrator that makes historical research so hard. He knows something about what happened back in the old days, but he was just a kid. Mostly he remembers the other kids. The big events were like shooting stars, memorable and yet so easy to miss. He knows what the past did to his family, though, and that’s the part that haunts him. It’s the part he can’t quite figure out.
Several ominous threats converge as the end of the story comes crashing down like a cave-in. You realize something bad is coming. Will it be the Chicago mob? The dangers of the mine? The stern, unrelenting fathers from an old world that is slipping away from them? Or will it be love lost?
The tragic answer comes as a surprise, and begs the kind of questions that keep an old man up at night 80 years later.
Anyway, it was already done. Long ago. And you can’t change the past. But you do wonder, reading this book, if these old ghosts can somehow guide us today.
Kathleen Novak’s “Steel” is available this week. You might recognize the cover. It’s the iconic John Vachon Works Progress Administration photograph of a miner standing on the rim of the Hull-Rust pit.
Aaron J. Brown is a northern Minnesota author, radio producer, and instructor at Hibbing Community College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power called “Power in the Wilderness.” Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
