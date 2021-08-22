The summer of 2007 veteran Mickey Thompson told me of the heart-wrenching death of the son of his friends Tom and Cheryl Softich.
Noah Charles Pierce had died by suicide at age 23. He had enlisted in the Army after high school and served two tours of duty in the war in Iraq in 2003 and 2005. I remember Mickey saying, “When Noah came home from the war, Noah wasn’t Noah no more.” That has stayed with me these 14 years, especially the past recent days when I visited with Noah’s mother Cheryl about the dedication of a bridge near Eveleth to the memory of Noah.
It brought back the memory of meeting Cheryl and Tom at their home in Sparta, just days after Noah took his life. How courageous and gracious they had been on that hot July day, telling their story to a stranger. Days after that it was Noah’s funeral and burial, and I can still see Cheryl sobbing and holding to her chest the American flag that had draped Noah’s coffin.
And then would begin her mission, that Noah would not be forgotten and that people might understand how he had been a casualty of war. He did not die physically in the war, but his spirit did, and for Noah there seemed no other way to forget the horrors of war than to end his life.
A story by Ashley Gilbertson, a writer and photographer from Australia, in Virginia Quarterly Review (state of Virginia) in 2008 titled “The Life and Lonely Death of Noah Pierce” tells of Noah’s memory of boot camp. “The drill sergeant would ask, ‘What makes the green grass grow?’ We would yell, ‘Blood, blood, blood makes the green grass grow.’”
According to Gilbertson’s story, Noah’s unit 1st Platoon, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery was assigned to the front line, later changed to infantry and “the airwaves were filled with images of Saddam’s statue toppling and the troops being hailed as conquering heroes.” In a letter home he had written, according to Gilbertson, “We came in and invaded this country and murdered a lot of innocent people. So tell me how we are heroes... What would you do if you were forced to clear buildings where they know there are enemy soldiers (keep in mind you’re not infantry and haven’t been trained for it) and you enter a room and you run into a soldier less than 6 inches from the end of your barrel? Plus, he’s on his knees with his hands on his head but you are scared out of your mind. Would you pull the trigger? Say you just shoot out of instinct like hunting, like when you suddenly flush a grouse. Then, after, you realize what you did. Is that considered murder?” In another letter he had written, “I can’t wait until I get out of here and I hope I never have to do something like this again... hopefully I will be able to forget most of it someday, but I doubt it.”
Cheryl had told Gilbertson for his story, “Everything good Noah got from Tommy. From me he inherited an overly sensitive heart.” He suffered from nightmares and couldn’t sleep, she said. He wrote poetry, and a collection of his writing hung of the Gilbert VFW bulletin a long time. One of the poems reads:
Two tours in Iraq,
was it right?,
was it wrong?,
I don’t know,
My Anger,
destined me to hell,
now I drink,
now I drink & cry,
re-live my life when asleep,
so many dead,
so many killed,
Now I question God,
Is it dis-believe,
or is it fear,
I don’t know,
Don’t want to die,
Don’t want to live,
but should be dead,
I’m already in hell,
Two tours in Iraq.
Noah killed himself at a place he and his friends called “the spot,” near Enterprise Trail not far from Noah’s Sparta home. Gilbertson wrote in his story that Noah had texted his mother, “i love you guys so much and i’m so sorry.” Cheryl had texted him back, “you are my heart Noah.” She never saw her son again.
Over the years I have written stories about Cheryl and Tom Softich and Noah’s sister Sara and the courage they display. And a mother’s unrelenting quest to make public the realities of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and traumatic brain injuries.
For me, it’s a vivid image -- Noah Pierce’s pickup truck parked in his parents’ yard, just days after he drove to “the spot” and ended the nightmares with a bullet to his head, leaving behind the people who loved him.
