I’m a big fan of Neil Young’s music. Live Rust is one of the greatest live albums ever recorded.
I also appreciate all he has done over the years for kids with severe physical impairments and communication needs through the Bridge School Benefits he has hosted, and his work with Farm Aid, which has raised millions of dollars to help family farms in America.
But when it comes to Young’s spat with the streaming music service Spotify, I’m not impressed.
Last week, Young sent out a message on social media threatening to pull his music off of Spotify if they didn’t censor Joe Rogan’s podcast because of the comedian’s opinions on COVID-19 and vaccinations.
Being a business in the business to make truckloads of money, Spotify did what any money loving company would do — they said see ‘ya later Neil,’ and dumped the longtime musician’s catalog in favor of keeping Rogan — whom they signed to a $100 million contract in 2020 to exclusively air his podcast.
Why? Because Rogan basically invented the podcast — he’s the number one player in the game and his presence on Spotify not only makes them lots and lots of cash — he also puts Spotify on the map and makes them a player in an industry that has plenty of competition from companies like Apple, Pandora, Amazon Music, and more.
Young’s decision to take a stand on this particular issue seemed like a pretty superficial move to me. He’s not the hero some might make him out to be. If boycotting Spotify would have put a dent in Neil Young’s wallet, you probably wouldn’t have heard a peep out of him.
When the smoke cleared, Young lost nothing and accomplished even less. Spotify yanked a few of Rogan’s old podcasts off its service where he discussed “controversial” COVID takes; Young got his own channel on SiriusXM Satellite Radio; and the world kept spinning.
If Young was half the crusader for change he thinks he is, he would have tried to use his influence and musical catalog (half of which doesn’t really belong to him, more on that later) as leverage, to go to war with Spotify years ago over the way the company makes billions of dollars a year off the blood, sweat and tears, of thousands of musicians, while paying them less than pennies on the dollar.
It’s not life and death stuff, but he and the other elder statesmen and women of the music industry could use their power to fix a broken industry where the rich get richer and the rest get table scraps.
Spotify, and all streaming music services as far as I’m concerned, have destroyed the music industry.
But Neil Young doesn’t care about any of that, he already has his payday.
Late last year Young sold a 50 percent stake of his nearly 50-album and 1,180-song catalogue to the U.K.-based investment company Hipgnosis for an estimated $150 million.
What that means is that Hipgnosis will now earn half of the income from Young's music, including its future use in any film, TV or advertisement.
This after earning millions of dollars in sales of his records since the late 1960’s. Between his solo albums and albums he made with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Buffalo Springfield, he's sold over 92 million records, according to Chartmasters.
That puts Young at 54th on the best-selling artists of all time.
Hey, great for him. Way to make some timeless music and some big bucks along the way.
The problem is, today’s artists don’t have a chance to earn the kind of money Young has over the years because the game changed. The only people making millions these days are the streaming services and the biggest of the biggest musicians and musical acts.
According to a February 2021 story in Business Insider, Spotify has paid artists as little as $.0033 per stream. That means they need about 250 streams to earn a dollar.
According to a 2020 Rolling Stone article, Spotify pays out its royalties on a pro-rata basis, meaning that, at the end of each accounting period, all of its royalty money gets virtually dumped into one pot, from which artists are paid according to their share of all streams on the platform. So if a group of artists is getting 90% of the streams, they’re also getting 90% of the money.
In 2018, Spotify generated $2.05 billion in the second quarter of that year. According to the Rolling Stone article, 52% of that money, or $1.07 billion, was paid in recorded music royalties to labels and distributors, who will carry a portion of that over to their artists.
Using those figures, if 43,000 artists are pulling in 90% of the royalties, that means those people are getting $963 million of the $1.07 billion. As a mean average, that’s $22,395 per artist, per quarter, according to the article. That equals about $90,000 per year
Rolling Stone estimated that in 2020 there were somewhere in the area of 3 million performers outside of the “top tier” of 43,000 and how much do they make? “Well, we know that they share 10% of Spotify’s recorded music payments (outside the 90% of streams claimed by the “top tier”). And, according to our estimates here, in Q2, we know this 10% amounted to $107 million in royalties. Divided amongst those 2.96 million artists, this means the average non-“top tier” Spotify artist earned just over $36 in the quarter. Or $12 per month,” according to the article.
Yup, $12 bucks a month.
While Young, who got his start in the industry at the right place, and the right time, just sold the rights to half his catalog for $150 million and that’s why threatening to pull his songs (most of which he doesn’t have the rights to anymore) from the service wasn’t really much of a problem for him. He’s already rich.
It won’t make a dent in his bottom line or change a thing.
