When it comes to politics, rigid tunnel vision is counterproductive to creating constructive conversations and, in turn, solving real life problems.
That’s why nothing ever gets done.
The sad truth is hard core liberals and conservatives in this country — those that lean to the extreme ends of their favorite party — are basically one in the same.
They push their narratives from opposite ends of the political spectrum but often behave the exact same way: They are intolerant, angry, argumentative, and servants of their overlords in Washington D.C.
If you base your existence or lifestyle on the opinions and feelings of others — in this case rich politicians who spend their every waking moment grooming their cults of personality to ensure continued election to office, then you really are just another sheep.
As the great Axl Rose once sang, “vicarious existence is a (expletive) waste of time.”
Free will should be your ultimate goal in life.
Choice is king, not party.
I don’t belong to a party. Never have. I like it right down the middle, as do many of my friends and family members.
Unfortunately, the deck seems to be stacked against those who can use their own brain or hearts — or whatever motivates a human being to be a human being and not a programmable robot spouting the party line — to conjure up their own thoughts, feelings and opinions.
Today it seems we are being programmed to fight those we may not agree with on any given topic at the drop of a dime and it doesn’t matter where you stand politically because too many liberals and conservatives react the same way when confronted with an opposing view.
For example, if I say President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are in the tank, Biden liberals immediately assume I’m a Donald Trump sympathizer, who thinks climate change is fake and the 2020 election was stolen.
If I even mention Donald Trump’s name in a negative way, I’m a bleeding heart, anti-mining, liberal bent on censoring conservative voices, who thinks cow farts are destroying the planet.
There is no middle ground.
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter proves this theory in a way. Liberals have completely turned on Musk — the same guy leading the charge when it comes to electric vehicles — because they fear he will turn their personal playground into the wild west by allowing people to, gasp, Tweet whatever they want.
Conservatives are calling him a hero.
Nobody is saying, “this guy sure knows how to make a buck.”
It’s all political theater and the masses of blue blooded libs and red hearted conservatives have found another way to spend their every waking moment arguing over smoke and mirrors.
The whole thing is ridiculous to the point of absurd. The idea that Twitter, or any social media site, is worth $43 billion is offensive to begin with and the theory that people’s freedom of speech has somehow been violated because the former Twitter police kicked Trump and other “conservative” voices off the platform, is laughable.
You know why?
Because despite the argument put forth that Twitter users are being oppressed, the reality is that using social media is a choice, not a right.
If you feel like your voice has been snuffed out because your Tweet about COVID vaccines was censored, you only have yourself to blame because you chose to post that tidbit of information culled from your fingertips after minutes of research.
Still, liberal heads have been (figuratively) exploding since Musk announced his intentions to take over the social media platform. They are convinced that the site will now swing the opposite direction and become a wasteland of crazy talk they don’t like.
Meanwhile, hard core righties have been busy pointing and laughing at their sworn enemies.
“It’s our turn,” they are crying in unison. “Now we are in charge.”
It all feels like such a waste of time, but the news of Musk’s purchase this week and the reaction across the political spectrum is relevant.
Unfortunately, for better or worse, social media is the No. 1 communication tool being used these days for everything from sharing dinner photos to sharing unsolicited opinions in 280 characters, more or less.
It’s also where many millions of people get their news. Despite the age-old adage to not believe everything you read, those with their noses pressed firmly against their phone screens all day long do just that — believing everything they read, even though the sum of the stories are, again, 280 characters or less.
And somehow that is acceptable.
The newspaper business, which used to be the place folks turned to get their news, is a dying industry. It takes work to read a 1,000 word story, especially when there’s a good chance the writer of the story has let their political bias dictate the direction.
Television news, forget about it. A wasteland full of blithering blowhards in bowties telling you what to think and getting paid handsomely to do just that.
Which brings us to the common theme of all of the noise we’ve been hearing over the past decade or so — money.
Always follow the money.
Who makes money off of controversy in Washington D.C.? The corporations that own the media. Fox. CNN. MSNBC.
Controversy creates cash.
And who makes money off of people spending all their free time fighting on social media? The people that own the social media sites and all the advertisers selling their products via the viral ads in between the arguments.
And Elon Musk.
