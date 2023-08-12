Tom Richardson taught social studies at Biwabik High School, and we of the Class of 1965 had Mr. Richardson as our senior social teacher. All these years later, it’s still Mr. Richardson to me, just as math teacher Mr. Milos, librarian Mrs. Miners, English teacher Mr. Dolin, chemistry Mr. Mesik and Mr. Saari, the typing and shorthand teacher to whom we dedicated our yearbook.

Whether I knew back then Mr. Richardson had been a star on the Gilbert High School basketball team that won the state championship in 1951, I don’t recall. I know he had a commanding presence as he stood tall and straight in the classroom. I connected with Mr. Richardson and his wife Donna in 1989 at a real estate office, where I was purchasing the Gilbert house where Mrs. Richardson had grown up.

  
