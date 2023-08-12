The 1965 Biwabik basketball team is pictured. From left, Gerald Sherek, manager; Larry Bronczyk, Wilson Barfknecht, Robin Ericson, Roger Harju, Kenneth Hill, Gary Guimont, Phillip Haenke manager; second row, Coach Tom Richardson, James Mattson, Larry Urick, Tim Van Soest, Jon Ohman, Dennis Blackmore, Matt Anzelc, Assistant Coach Denny Bone.
The 1965 Biwabik basketball team is pictured. From left, Gerald Sherek, manager; Larry Bronczyk, Wilson Barfknecht, Robin Ericson, Roger Harju, Kenneth Hill, Gary Guimont, Phillip Haenke manager; second row, Coach Tom Richardson, James Mattson, Larry Urick, Tim Van Soest, Jon Ohman, Dennis Blackmore, Matt Anzelc, Assistant Coach Denny Bone.
BIWABIK HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK
Tom Richardson, a teacher and coach at Biwabik High School, is pictured in the 1965 yearbook.
Tom Richardson taught social studies at Biwabik High School, and we of the Class of 1965 had Mr. Richardson as our senior social teacher. All these years later, it’s still Mr. Richardson to me, just as math teacher Mr. Milos, librarian Mrs. Miners, English teacher Mr. Dolin, chemistry Mr. Mesik and Mr. Saari, the typing and shorthand teacher to whom we dedicated our yearbook.
Whether I knew back then Mr. Richardson had been a star on the Gilbert High School basketball team that won the state championship in 1951, I don’t recall. I know he had a commanding presence as he stood tall and straight in the classroom. I connected with Mr. Richardson and his wife Donna in 1989 at a real estate office, where I was purchasing the Gilbert house where Mrs. Richardson had grown up.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.