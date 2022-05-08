Mother’s Day: ‘Truest friend we have’

Washington Irving wrote these words about a mother, and many a Mother's Day, I refer to them in my column:
“A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.” That passage is to me very comforting, and I like to share it with readers.
To those who have recently lost their mothers, be assured there will come a day when the sting of death is replaced by pleasant memories, that she has returned to God. To those who had their mothers a long time, well into their 90s, do not feel guilty for the sadness you feel. My mother lived to be 99 years and seven months, and oh, how I had hoped she would see her 100th birthday.
My mother was my "truest friend," and I felt comfortable sharing most everything with her. "When trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity," Mother was there to listen to me, and oh, how cordial she was as I would prattle on about nothing of great import.
"Still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.”The words "still will she cling to us" show a mother's never-ceasing patience, and my mother had an abundance of it.
The Mother's Day I most remember was in 2005, 17 years ago when she was 95. Mother, my brother Larry and I drove to the old Niemiste farm in Wolf where she had been born. The big white farmhouse was gone, the barns were gone, only a few dilapidated outbuildings remained. I thought how sad it must have been for her to see the farm in such condition.
But Mother, wearing a fragrant gardenia pinned to her blouse, stood smiling in the warm sunshine, telling stories of the horse named King who would trot right into the kitchen, of the dog named Tex, of all the neighbors who would stop by to visit her mother Ottilia Niemiste, of how her father Immanuel would sit and visit with his Slovenian neighbor Mr. Uhan. She was remembering all the good things, memories of her brothers and sisters, not feeling sorry for herself because she was the last surviving sibling.
We had a wonderful time at the farm that day, followed by our annual Mother's Day trip to the Cherry Greenhouse and topped off with a cheeseburgers and mugs of root beer at the K&B drive-in.
Mother would have four more Mother's Days, for she died in 2009. And as I write this column, I feel oh, so fortunate that God blessed me with Ailie Allane Niemiste Lampsa as my mother, "the truest friend we have."
