Mother lives ‘in my memories ... and my heart’

Mother once told me that January isn’t the best month to have a birthday. It’s wintertime and it’s cold. One year she recorded the temperatures for the month, and it did not get above zero even once. Then in 2000 we were planning to have a 90th birthday party for her and it had to be cancelled because it would have been too cold for anyone to attend. But she never let winter bother her much. She’d be out shoveling snow and feeding the birds or walking around the driveway for exercise, in spite of the weather.
My mother was born Ailie Allane Niemiste January 13, 1910, in Wolf, a farming community west of Eveleth, delivered by a midwife named Mrs. Beaudrie. Mother’s father, Finnish immigrant Immanuel Niemiste had three sons with his first wife Maria Luoma, and after her death he married Ottilia Kallio, who had a daughter, and they had seven more children. Mother had three sisters, Susan, Mary and Beatrice, and seven brothers, Jelmer “Jelly,” Emil, Arthur, Bill, Edward “Charlie,” Eino and Willard. Mother was the last surviving sibling when she died August 9, 2009, at 99 years and seven months.
And each year when her birthday time nears, I am inspired to write about her. A friend who lost her mother two years ago told me recently she thinks about her mother all the time, and I could sense she wonders if the pain of loss will ever lessen. Yes, it will... God graciously gives us the passage of time. And one day, the smiles that happen with memories pleasant to recall will return.
Mother gifted her children with wonderful memories and with so many photographs and letters, and in an address book of hers, my brother discovered she had written information of the family of our father’s mother Hannah. He was ever so pleased with the find that would help him in his genealogical research, thanks to Mother.
The photograph of Mother with this column is among my favorites. It was taken 20 years ago in March 2002 when she and I had driven to Ashland, Wisconsin, to attend the funeral of Eleanor Niemisto, 80, wife of Mother’s first cousin Vernie Niemisto. Mother was 92 at the time.
It was a beautiful late winter day, and after the service we drove to the frozen Lake Superior shore of Ashland’s Chequamegon Bay and took pictures. On the return to Duluth and then home, we stopped on a whim at the White Winter Winery in Iron River. I bought a bottle of mead, a honey wine dating back thousands of years. Mother bought a bottle of wine for the Easter dinner. It had been a good day, an opportunity to visit with relatives and talk about old times, and Mother always liked visiting, evidenced by all the pictures she had taken. Many of them were taken around her table with people having coffee, a Finnish tradition. People of Finland drink more coffee than any other people in the world.
In a box of cards and writings Mother had saved was a birthday column written when she was turning 91. She would live eight more years. The column reads in part, “She was born before the First World War, in the days of hand-crank telephones and wood kitchen stoves, of Model T’s and Model A’s, of a horse-drawn bus that took kids to a one-room schoolhouse..I remain grateful for her presence in our lives.
“Who’d make chicken soup if not Mother? Or apple pie with real lard crust? Who’d record the temps, to tell how cold it gets near the St. Louis River? Who else thinks it’s a wonderful thing to shovel snow?
“She takes pictures of the yellow forsythia bush in spring. She plants pink petunias in the back garden and marigolds near the bean patch to keep out the deer that reside in her backyard... She shops the bargain bin for day-old lettuce and dented cans because it’s the Depression thing to do. She can chop wood and cut down a tree. She keeps the coffee pot going in case company drops by...
“In her golden years she went headlong into life. She didn’t settle back into the rocking chair of old age.”
She’s been gone now more than a dozen years. Once in a while I find myself thinking there’s something I have to tell Mother, then reality brings me back and I remember that Mother is gone. But oh, she lives in my memories ... and in my heart.
