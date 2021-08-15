In 2010 I wrote an article entitled “Wanted: Young People.” It was about the 2010 U.S. Census and what it could tell us about the towns and counties of northeastern Minnesota.
Ten years ago, data showed that our economic problems stemmed from a lack of people to support existing business and community institutions. It wasn’t that our population was cratering; it was that our demographics contributed to an increasingly rigid community that failed to welcome young people, their families, and their ideas to live and spend money here.
More specifically, we saw an enormous drop in a more obscure stat: persons per household. Persons per household tells you whether you are a community full of young families and multi-generational dwellings, or whether houses are occupied by people whose children have left.
It won’t be necessary to write another piece like that for 2020 Census data. I mean, I might, for posterity, but we already know what the numbers will say: the same exact thing. Only more so.
We haven’t received all the precinct by precinct “deep dive” data yet, but we have a sense from county level data of what’s happening. And it’s part of a national trend.
From 2010 to 2020, previous demographic trends accelerated in rural America. From 2000 to 2010, rural America merely grew slower than the rest of the country. In the last ten years, however, the population actually declined.
It’s not just that the population is lower. It’s why. Outmigration — people moving away — is by far the largest cause of population loss.
Robert Gallardo wrote a July 21 data analysis piece for The Daily Yonder about this phenomenon.
“In fact,” writes Gallardo, “the nonmetropolitan loss matched the metropolitan gain when looking at the domestic component in both decades (confirming our math is correct).”
It’s an old assumption that smaller families mean that when people die that there aren’t enough babies to replace them. In truth, our population is replacing itself. Not by much, but enough that we need not fear the “Children of Men” scenario where all the babies disappear.
(Fun side fact, the science fiction movie “Children of Men,” about a world where people stop being able to have children and society grapples with the consequences, was set in the rapidly approaching 2027).
Domestic migration is now the biggest source of lost population in rural areas. We’re starting to notice it more because natural replacement is also declining, though still in positive territory.
Quite often, you hear people say that the key to turning around a finding like this is to “keep young people here.” But no region — especially a rural region today — can honestly expect to keep all the kids. They go to college, meet spouses from North Dakota or Ohio, and away they go. Most still come back, but we’re bound to lose some. Plus we’ve been leaking oil on population for 40 years. The numbers just aren’t there.
Areas that saw population growth generally enjoyed something we haven’t seen here in northern Minnesota in 50 years, and not in significant numbers in a century: immigration. This can be domestic migration — people moving from, say, California or New York. But it often also means foreign immigration as well.
We know from our own history that immigration is complicated and challenging, replete with social problems that no one has entirely figured out yet. Yet, I think most whose families stayed in northern Minnesota after crossing an ocean are glad they came. Our communities, and everything we love about them, exist because they did.
Concludes Gallardo in his Daily Yonder piece:
“… the international or immigration component buffered population losses in both metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas. This highlights the importance of welcoming and helping these groups assimilate into a community’s culture. Without them, population loss would have been higher coupled with the decreasing natural component and in nonmetropolitan areas, domestic migration.”
I still hear a lot of talk in our community about the dangers of those who might come here. The statistics, however, tell a different story. The most dangerous migrants to our communities are the ones leaving them behind.
Aaron J. Brown is a northern Minnesota author, radio producer, and instructor at Hibbing Community College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power called “Power in the Wilderness.” Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
