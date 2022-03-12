Monday the Minnesota DFL sent out an email to media outlets joyfully touting the news that, and I quote, “Democrats Delivered $565 Million in Relief to 90 Minnesota Colleges & Universities.”
That same day my daughter let me know her college gave her $637 — or as I like to call it, 637 Biden Bucks — just for being alive and currently enrolled in college.
Yup, money for nothing and your votes for free.
Is there any doubt we are steamrolling headlong into election season?
Democrats seem to be in full fledged panic mode at this point as two months into President Joe Biden’s second year at the helm it is obvious that the odds of retaining power over any branch of government not called the executive after November are looking more and more bleak.
Of course, anything can happen and that could all change.
Look at 2020.
Still, this is the time of an election year that miracles begin to arrive — especially if you are in the right voting demo.
One minute you’re hiding in your basement and the next minute COVID disappears from the face of the Earth (or at least the front pages of all the liberal newspapers) just in time for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Rejoice.
Then with that little detail out of the way, it’s time to butter the bread of unsuspecting, young and impressionable college student dreamers who love to “make a difference.”
A cash infusion into the empty pockets of college students, followed by more talk of student debt cancellation (for those in the 24 to 40 demo) is just what the doctor ordered.
Timely.
This week several news outlets reported that the Biden Administration is once again talking about student loan debt cancellation — or at least yet another extension of the payment pause that has been ongoing since COVID showed up on the scene two years ago.
According to a CNBC story Tuesday, this week’s hint that Biden “might” make a move took some by surprise. Still, even the most faithful Biden backers realize the true motive behind the whispers.
“Restarting payments for the tens of millions of Americans with student loans after more than two years of being paused will be logistically, and politically, complicated, experts say. As a result, borrowers may not have to worry about the payments for many more months,” CNBC reported.
How convenient.
This is yet another carrot dangling from a stick and we all know it, yet we slurp it up like a sugary treat.
“Restarting student loan payments just before a midterm election is politically idiotic,” said Luke Herrine, former legal director of the advocacy group the Debt Collective, a national union of debtors, to CNBC.
According to the story, the Government Accountability Office found that as many as half of people with federal student debt may be at increased risk of delinquency when payments turn back on, which the Biden administration likely doesn’t want to see headlines about as Election Day approaches.
A recent poll found that nearly two-thirds of likely voters are in support of Biden canceling some or all of student debt, with more than 70% of Latino and Black voters in favor.
Not the facts you want to hear with loan repayment set to start back up in May. Especially when your party is staring down the barrel of huge losses at the polls come November thanks to a lackluster effort by the sitting president overseeing the worst inflation in decades, record high prices at the gas pump, and an international crisis that has left him looking even more weak than he already appeared before Putin put the screws to him.
So Aside from teasing that little promise again, the only other thing Biden and the Democratic party can do right now is push the narrative that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was truly a piece of monumental, once in a generation legislation that changed the country for the better.
ARP is just about the only thing the left can hang its hat on at the moment. Biden’s presidency has been an abject failure to this point and so why not point a big, fat, celebratory finger at the largest economic rescue plan in the history of our country and say, “hey, lookie what we did.”
I don’t see it as a great victory. I see it as a giant tax bill that will come due for all the poor saps in college today. That $600 is going to cost them thousands of dollars in taxes over their lifetimes.
Nothing is free.
Someone is going to have to foot the bill for the entire ARP package, including the over $565 million that went to colleges and universities across Minnesota. Almost half the funding, roughly $234 million, went to community colleges. According to Democrats, the “funding helped universities continue to run during the pandemic, keep faculty and other staff employed, and provide direct financial aid to students at risk of dropping out.”
That statement sure looks good on paper, but the kicker is at the end: Financial aid to students at risk of dropping out.
That’s not my daughter, but she got $600 anyway. And it wasn’t the first time she received some Biden Bucks during COVID. The school she’s at threw her some cash last year as well.
For what? Pain and suffering?
She wasn’t in a cry closet hiding from COVID. She didn’t lose a job or her common sense while navigating her way through the height of the pandemic. All she did was go to school online, miss out on most of the fun stuff college kids do, and wear her little mask to work everyday.
And even if she or any other student was at risk of dropping out due to the pandemic and its side effects, what good is $600 to a college student already in debt up to your eyeballs before you even graduate?
That amount barely covers a parking pass and student activities fee at most colleges.
Of course when your 21, that’s a windfall — especially when you don’t have to do anything to get it.
Thanks Uncle Joe.
So she gets $600. And your son or daughter gets $600. And your neighbor’s kid gets $600.
On and on it goes, where the spending stops nobody knows.
