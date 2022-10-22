A couple of weeks ago in the Star Tribune, Winona LaDuke was featured in a Counterpoint editorial titled “Latest mine scheme is another assault on Indigenous rights” which preemptively opposed Talon Metals Tamarack Nickel Project before it can even be proposed for environmental review and permitting. The company rightly pushed back on LaDuke’s effort to pre-empt the democratic process: https://www.startribune.com/counterpoint-latest-mine-scheme-is-another-assault-on-indigenous-rights/600214159/

LaDuke’s editorial reminded me of the Netflix climate satire “Don’t Look Up” in which a planet killing comet is a metaphor for the climate crisis, climate denialism and the overall stupidity of doing nothing about an existential threat to humanity. The idea that we can combat climate change without drastically increasing responsible mining operations is ridiculous and unrealistic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments