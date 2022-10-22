LaDuke’s editorial reminded me of the Netflix climate satire “Don’t Look Up” in which a planet killing comet is a metaphor for the climate crisis, climate denialism and the overall stupidity of doing nothing about an existential threat to humanity. The idea that we can combat climate change without drastically increasing responsible mining operations is ridiculous and unrealistic.
LaDuke’s attack on the Tamarack Nickel Project and Minnesota’s opportunity to provide the raw material for the energy transition (which echos Minnesota’s role in supplying the Iron Ore needed to supplement the steel for our tanks and battleships in World War II) was filled by misdirection, untruths, hidden motives and dissembling to skirt awkward facts.
One humdinger in LaDuke’s editorial can be summed up as “Hemp Batteries Now!” LaDuke claims that EV batteries no longer need “virgin” metals and that newly produced batteries could be made of hemp, & recycled battery materials, but with just a few minutes of googling you can find numerous scientific papers that debunk the idea.
Beyond the science journals, with battery materials like nickel, lithium and cobalt at historically high prices, don’t you think that Tesla, Ford, GM, Toyota would at least be testing batteries made from hemp? On the other hand, Tesla has a contract to buy nickel, iron and cobalt from Talon Metals Tamarack mine in Aitkin County. Talon’s contract with Tesla is a very inconvenient truth for LaDuke and quite frankly a curveball for other mine opponents as it makes it clear that the nickel, cobalt and iron that Mother Nature put at Tamarack is needed by the world’s leading zero-emissions transportation company. It has a purpose.
LaDuke then tries to assert that battery minerals like nickel are not really needed in the energy transition, given that battery technology is “moving on.” But moving on to what? The nickel rich ore body at Tamarack has two of the key ingredients in the leading lithium-ion battery chemistry in vehicles in the US. The dominant battery formulation is “NMC” that uses lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese to create the longest range and highest performance batteries on the road today. The newer and growing battery chemistry is LFP which uses lithium, iron and phosphate to create a battery that is cheaper but also has lower range and does not hold a charge as long as nickel batteries. Both are gaining traction in the US, based on the needs of different profile customers: city dwellers may prefer lower cost EV’s with LFP batteries as they don’t need the range or high performance, suburban drivers may need the range and the performance of NMC. LFP batteries are not replacing NMC, they are complimentary and allow for a diversified EV fleet in America.
Speaking of high-performance vehicles, while touting the virtues of hemp batteries in the Star-Tribune, earlier this year LaDuke was expressing her desire to get one of Ford’s F-150 Lightning’s that are going for more than $100,000 each. In a New York Times interview last year, LaDuke said “Who wants to hang around in the fossil-fuels economy when you could go electric? I’m waiting for my electric F-150!” The Ford 150 Lightning uses a high performance NCM battery. Apparently the rest of us should just make due with unproven hemp battery technologies.
LaDuke goes on to mangle the facts about battery recycling (Talon Metals has a partnership with one of North America’s leading battery recyclers to trace materials from mine to recycling), Talon’s minority partner Rio Tinto, the rigorous and scienced based environmental review and permitting system in Minnesota and Talon’s significant efforts to engage with the community and tribal sovereign governments. All before Talon has actually submitted a final mine plan for the environmental review process.
I hope that Minnesotans don’t fall for LaDuke’s “Don’t Look Up” tricks and take a clear-eyed view of the climate crisis and what is required to address it. That doesn’t mean rubber stamping solar projects, wind farms or battery mineral mine proposals, but it does require serious thinking and respect for the process that our democracy has set up to weigh the benefits and risks of such major projects and disturbances of the earth. Nobody wants to sacrifice the environment in the process of trying to save it. Self-interested, deceptive and deliberate efforts to instill fear about projects that arm humanity in the fight against climate change is almost worse than telling people that a meteor hurtling toward earth should simply be ignored. Instead, Minnesotans should ignore LaDuke’s deceptions and focus on what it really takes to save the planet.
