The bumper sticker has been on my refrigerator a long time, and before that, it was displayed on my desk at the newspaper office.
“I LUYCK BUYCK,” it reads in bold black letters. I found online an inquiry about the Buyck bumper sticker from someone in Shawnee, Kansas: “Thinking of going to the Vermilion River south of Buyck and above the dam this summer. Can anyone give information or advice on fishing. Also, how the heck do you pronounce ‘Buyck’? Thanks a lot. Mike, a fishing rookie for 45 years.”
Yes, Buyck rhymes with “like” and “Mike.” I can remember my father and mother often talking about Buyck, the small community up north, and that the Vermilion River runs through it. The river between Lake Vermilion and Crane Lake was a favorite with my father, Tom Lampsa, an outdoorsman to be sure, and he and my mother, Ailie Lampsa, often went there, evidenced by the pictures they took on their expeditions with my mother’s sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill Richart of Lake Kabetogama. Mother would talk of the place they stayed called Gold Mine Camp, so named perhaps because gold had been found way up north in the 1890s on an island in Rainy Lake. Gold Mine Camp resort is still there. Wildlife was abundant back in the 1940s, and my father would trap beaver, mink and muskrat on the Vermilion River, traditionally a brownish-red color as the name Vermilion suggests. He and my mother were able to buy acreage and a log home in Lakeland with money earned from selling the bounty from his trapline. The Gold Mine Camp owner says online, “Wildlife abounds here in greater numbers than anywhere else in Minnesota. Guests at Gold Mine can expect to see moose, deer, bear, beaver, otter, as well as the majestic birds, eagles, osprey, loons.”
Now about Buyck. It’s an unincorporated community in Portage Township in St. Louis County 16 miles east of Orr and 34 miles northeast of Cook, and it’s on the edge of the Kabetogama State Forest. A post office was established in 1913 and remained in operation 50 years until 1963. The community was named for Charles Buyck, an early settler and later a county official.
My very favorite memory of Buyck and the Vermilion River is meeting a man from up there named Walter Majewski, and doing a story back in 1989 that I’ve remembered all these 32 years. A search through my jumbled filing cabinets was a success when I spotted the headline “83 years on the Vermilion River.” There were the photos taken by long-ago MDN photographer Willis Woyke and the story by this then-42-year-old reporter. Dateline: ON THE VERMILION RIVER. “The pines stand tall against the maples and elms and ash along the river bank.
“’Them two Norways I planted in 1928,’ he said as the boat moved past another bend and his land came in sight. Walter Majewski was 22 when he planted the seedlings on his folks’ home place on the river, and for six decades he’s watched them grow into trees big enough for lumber.
“This was a good day for a river cruise. Sunlight kept the mosquites in hiding, and the tent caterpillars didn’t venture onto the water, though evidence of their work could be seen among the poplars along the riverbank. The surface was still and covered in places with wild rice reeds that by mid-September would be ready for harvesting.
“The Vermilion River in Byck country has been home territory for Majewski all his life. ‘I know every rock in the river. I should after 80-some years on the river. I’m going on 84’... The water from the Vermilion River goes all the way to Hudson Bay... There aren’t as many fish as there used to be... Back then you didn’t need minnows, just a spoon hook and every few feet you could land a northern.’ A 29-pound northern that measured four feet was the largest he ever caught.
“He remembers one year when the water was so low you could almost walk across in some places. That was when they put the spillway at Vermilion Dam... In the summer heat deer come to the water’s edge to escape the flies in the woods. Years ago he said there were frequent fires along the river... He thought about his favorite season on the river. ‘It’s beautiful in the fall when the leaves turn. Ice starts forming around the beginning of November.’ The boat neared the 160 acres of the Majewski homestead... ‘I’m the last on the river. I love it here. I couldn’t find no better place.’
“By then the boat had reached the spot where the Pelican River joins the Vermilion, and Majewski steered toward the waterfall near the river’s mouth... A blue heron passed by, a snapping turtle sunned himself on a rock, a bald eagle soared above... He put the boat ashore and I knew he was at home here.”
I never saw Walter Majewski again, but each Christmas until his death in 1995, he would send me a Christmas card addressed in his flowing penmanship and there would be a $20 bill tucked inside.
All these years later, the memories are vivid still. The man born in Massachusetts in 1906 was laid to rest in 1995 at age 88 in Buyck’s Forest Home Cemetery. And he loved the Vermilion River and really luycked Buyck.
