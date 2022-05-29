Their work began in earnest one recent afternoon. They were on a mission, the men of Gilbert’s VFW 4456, to raise the Stars and Stripes on poles to decorate the cemetery for Memorial Day.
They would remark they’re not as agile as they used to be, but they were there to do a job for brothers-in-arms who died before many of them were born.
Each Memorial Day, it’s a distinct honor to hear the names of the 31 servicemen of the Gilbert area to die in World War II.
Their names are from A to Z, from Ahlin to Zganjar, 31 young men from Gilbert and Sparta and from Elcor and Hutter. They gave their lives in Europe and the Pacific.
Their surnames are a sad alphabetic poem:
Theodore Ahlin and Andrew Barle, Robert Brady, Thomas Curley and John Debelak.
John Ercegovich and John E. Grahek, Filmer Heikkila, Rudolph Indihar and Olaf Johnson.
Ray Kaivos and Roy A. Kallio, brothers George Klobuchar and Mark Klobuchar, John Komatar and Arne A. Korpi and Donald Kraker and Tony Krezel.
Russell Maki and Lloyd Nicholas, Ernest Ojala and Arvo Ranta.
Matt Spanko and Tony Sternisha, Veikko Torala and Louis Trubiroha.
John Velacich and LeRoy Veralrud and Robert Wright. And Andrew Zager and Ludwig Zganjar.
It is good to hear these names each year, and good that they haven’t been forgotten. That would be tragic, to allow the war dead to fade into obscurity, that because so many decades have passed by, it doesn’t matter. In this world when some would attempt to rewrite history, patriotic Americans across the land will observe Memorial Day as it was intended, to remember the war dead, as Lt. Col. John McCrae wrote in his World War I poem:
