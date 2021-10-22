It’s odd that people are just now realizing that Eric Clapton is a self-righteous jerk.
This is, after all, the person who wrote an entire album in 1970 entitled, “Derek and the Dominos, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” to publicly declare his love for his good friend George Harrison’s wife, Pattie Boyd.
Boyd eventually left Harrison for Clapton and then the two of them proceeded to drink themselves into stupidity and eventually divorce.
But not before Clapton could pen the world’s most annoying wedding and bar band favorite, “Wonderful Tonight,” about his true love.
Today — long past the point of Clapton being a relevant figure in the world of music or the arts — the man whose fans declared him “God” in the old days, is back in the headlines and square in the targets of journalists and opinion columnists looking to take out anyone perceived to have an ounce of opinion in them outside their safe space.
Clapton is being blasted for his COVID-19 thoughts, takes, actions and, of all things, songs he’s written about the global lockdowns since the pandemic reared its ugly head in 2020.
The headline in a recent NBC News opinion piece by Jeff Slate spells out this month’s talking points: “Eric Clapton's Covid vaccine conspiracies mark a sad final act
Bigotry and ignorance, in the age of the internet, have a way of catching up with you. And Clapton’s racism and conspiracy theories can no longer be ignored.”
Slate writes that Clapton “has repeatedly used his vast platform to do his utmost to undermine expert medical advice. He claimed that he was experiencing temporary adverse reactions to the Astrazeneca vaccine, but detailed symptoms he'd disclosed as early as 2013 and previously blamed on neurological problems. He has opposed lockdowns and made suspicious claims about the dangers of vaccines. This spring, he said in videos posted on a friend’s YouTube channel that scientific studies, expert opinions and public health recommendations extolling the importance of vaccines were “propaganda,” and most recently doubled down by vowing he wouldn’t perform to what he termed “discriminated audiences” in venues requiring proof of vaccination.”
A person named Noah Berlatsky recently wrote a story in The Independent (former home of newly independent writer Trent Crimm, who covered AMC Richmond so well for years) entitled, “Surprised Eric Clapton is a conspiracy theorist? Don’t be,” writing, “even though there are much worse rock stars out there, younger people will see this guy spouting these crackpot conspiracy theories and, if they even bother to dig deeper, will find numerous examples of his blatant racism, as well as his musical colonialism. And they’ll wonder, given his musical output over the past fifty years, what all the fuss was ever about.”
I don’t like Eric Clapton and a musician is the last person I’d take COVID-19 advice from. Why anyone would is beyond me.
However, it is interesting to note that his musings are considered “crackpot conspiracy theories,” while the words spewed by other celebrities — particularly those on the left politically — are rarely scrutinized and often taken much too seriously and at face value.
When Clapton talks COVID, the liberal media paints a picture of a crazy racist. When Alyssa Milano Tweets nonsense, nobody bats an eye.
A more recent example of this phenomenon is the media's more accepting reaction to Stevie Van Zandt’s recent quips. He’s another musician and a former guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.
He’s also the guy who played Silvio on the Sopranos.
Van Zandt has an interesting take on modern day America that the media can’t get enough of.
In fact, Newsweek just did a big old splashy story on Van Zandt, who recently wrote a book, and his opinion that America is on the “brink of a new civil war.”
In his book he writes: "One of the greatest challenges of the next few years is to admit that the white supremacists, the militiamen, and the psychopaths of QAnon, have infiltrated all layers of our forces of order and all branches of our armed forces.”
During the interview he doubled-down saying, "My country is currently a disaster, it is experiencing the most dangerous situation within it since our civil war, that is, for 160 years. And we are getting dangerously close to another civil war, we are on the brink," he said. "It's a very frustrating situation right now, and next year's elections if we don't do something, can lead to an even worse outlook."
How exactly is that any different than Clapton’s uneducated ramblings?
Different topic, but same unsubstantiated, mostly unprovable conspiracy theory nuttiness. The only difference between the two is one is painted as a crazy anarchist and the other is given a pass to say whatever he wants.
The best thing to do would be to ignore both of them.
