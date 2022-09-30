We became acquainted at our hairdresser’s shop some years back. Mary Lou Paris had a smiling, friendly demeanor and liked to exchange pleasantries of the day. On her hairdo day, her husband Andy or her son Jim would drive her from their home in Hutter, the nearby rural community, to Mary’s shop in Gilbert for her weekly shampoo and set and visiting with the ladies.
Mary Lou died at her home August 14, 2022, at age 89, two days before her 90th birthday. She was remembered at a funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert and laid to rest in the Gilbert Cemetery.
She was born August 16, 1932, to John and Frances (Stupca) Potocnik in the mining location of Elcor, so named for the Elba and Corsica iron ore mines. I got to thinking about Elcor as I remembered Mary Lou Paris, and on the internet, found a column I’d written in 2008 reminiscing about Elcor, “where people once grew big gardens and shopped at the local mercantile, where neighbors visited over the fence” and how “by edict of the mining company, families were forced out of the townsite and the land on which the people lived was reclaimed by the mining company, and in the process a ghost town was made out of a thriving community. Grass has grown long over the streets. The sidewalks are heaved and cracked. Tall trees shade the streets that no one takes care of anymore.’’ The Elcor Mercantile owned by another Potocnik, Joseph, had “fresh meats, smoked meats, polish sausage, pork sausage, potato sausage and blood sausage, groceries, flour, hardware and appliances, jewelry, shoes, clothing, and the most beautiful cloth yard goods one could wish for, and fuel oil for 9 cents per gallon. Then in 1955 it happened. After the final closing of the Corsica Mine, Pickands Mather & Company announced it was reclaiming the land. Elcor was no more.’’
---
Mary Lou was a graduate of Gilbert High School, attended Virginia Junior College and earned her bachelor’s in education from the University of Minnesota. She taught in Ely, where she met Andrew Paris. On December 26, 1959, Mary Lou and Andy were married. Mary Lou worked for Erie Mining Company in the accounting department, served as registrar at the Vermilion Community College and was a homemaker who worked on the family farm in Hutter.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mary Lou enjoyed reading, baking, and knitting socks, scarves, and mittens. She served as caretaker for her parents and brother for many years and in her later years enjoyed a trip or two to the casino. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; son, James of Hutter; sister, Mildred (Jacob) Zollar of Bloomington; brother, Richard (Barbara) Potocnik of Arcadia, Fla. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances; siblings: Genevieve (Leonard) Phillipich and John “Jack” Potocnik.
---
Andy and Jim Paris come to Mass on Sunday, sitting in the pew ahead of me, and I extended to them my condolences. We visited at the bingo event last Sunday. Andy talked so lovingly of his wife of 63 years. Jim spoke of his mother, and how he and his father wanted her at home, with hospice care in her final days.
I shared with them a memory of Mary Lou and the kindness she had extended to me some years back – her encouragement had given me confidence to step up the curb on our way to our hairdresser’s shop. And her faith in God had a hand in it too.
