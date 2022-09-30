We became acquainted at our hairdresser’s shop some years back. Mary Lou Paris had a smiling, friendly demeanor and liked to exchange pleasantries of the day. On her hairdo day, her husband Andy or her son Jim would drive her from their home in Hutter, the nearby rural community, to Mary’s shop in Gilbert for her weekly shampoo and set and visiting with the ladies.

Mary Lou died at her home August 14, 2022, at age 89, two days before her 90th birthday. She was remembered at a funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert and laid to rest in the Gilbert Cemetery.

