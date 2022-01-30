For the past several years Lillian "Lil" Kangas and I have been getting together for lunch a couple of times a year at area restaurants. In 2021 we met for lunch, this time at Lil's home, just up the hill from my house on Louisiana Avenue.
What a pleasant time it was. Lil was a gracious hostess, inviting me to sit at the dining room table while she brought in the coffee and goodies -- kahvi and kavhi leipaa. Kahvi is the Finnish word for coffee, and leipaa is Finnish for bread. My mother always had kahvi leipaa on hand -- for instance, her banana fudge bars -- just in case company dropped by. It could be called coffee an', meaning coffee with sweet treats. Both Lil and I are Finnish, having ancestors that came from Finland. She grew up in the Cotton area as Lillian Karppinen.
First, about kahvi. Finland is the biggest consumer of coffee globally on a per-person basis—the average Finn drinks nearly four cups a day. Coffee is so popular in Finland that two 10-minute coffee breaks are legally mandated for Finnish workers. Finns typically drink three to five cups of light roasted coffee on an average day.
With the kahvi Lil served baked goodies made by her daughter Sandy Bozich. The muffins were especially good, and Lil had real butter, not margarine, and homemade jam and a delicious egg dish. It was a lovely brunch. On the wall she has a framed picture of "The Last Supper" by Leonardo da Vinci. That's beautiful, I said to Lil, who told me she had completed a paint-by-number of the famous painting several years ago. I was thinking about the paint-by-number kit I had received as a youngster and never even opened the little bottles of oil paint.
Lil has a lovely china cabinet, and after we finished our brunch, she took some of the dishes from the cabinet and told me stories of how she had acquired them. Each piece had a special meaning for Lil. We talked of family, of her late husband Charles... she called him Chuck... and her daughters Sandy and Shelly Skenzich and Connie, who had died as a young girl, and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her living room she has a wall of family photographs, including one of the wedding party when she and Chuck were married many decades ago. Chuck, a tall and handsome railroad man, died a long time ago when he was still young.
Lil really likes playing cards and until a few years back, before the pandemic, would organize a cribbage tournament at the local VFW, and she'd gather with friends each Friday evening to play cards. She has the hands for playing cards, and I've told her her nails are always beautifully manicured. And that she's always color-coordinated, and she laughs.
When Lil turned 70, there was a party -- she wore a peach-colored dress, and people of all ages turned out to dance and eat and be merry, and the same thing when she had another milestone birthday. And last June another milestone birthday, her 90th. We had celebrated my special day with lunch at Lil's, but we never did have kahvi and kahvi leipaa for hers.
Lil, lunch will be on me next time. But let's wait for an above-zero day.
