He welcomed those who felt unwelcome other places.
He opened his door and his heart to relatives and friends who didn’t always get it right the first time, even the second time. Sometimes, beyond a third time.
Mistakes, misjudgments, feeling lost or alone in life. Finding themselves on the wrong path, in the wrong place at the wrong time. Spiraling in the wrong direction. Having no direction.
It didn’t matter.
He didn’t judge.
He put on the coffee and would invite guests to have a seat at his dining room table. He was a sounding board for the troubled. He invited people in without reserve. His openness let people share their pain if they wanted.
He was a light for those who found themselves in darkness.
His acceptance for people hit me with emotion the other day when I heard the song, “Leave a Light on,” by Tom Walker.
Has that ever happened to you? When you hear a song and it has such a profound meaning? It doesn’t have to be all the words in the lyrics. Sometimes it’s the energy or the feeling it evokes.
My dad did that for everyone - left a light on. He had seen a lot in his life and he understood tough times and believed in good people. He saw the good in people. He tried to show people they had a purpose beyond a bad judgment, a bad hand, a bad day. He had experienced loss and wanted people to know life was better with them in it.
My dad has been gone for 10 years this November. The light went dark for a lot of people for a long time when we lost him to cancer.
There are troubled people in our lives. They don’t always show it. We don’t always know it until it’s too late. One of the things my dad taught me is to turn a light on for those who may be lost. Help them find their way home.
“If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill
Guidin' like a lighthouse
It's a place where you'll be safe to feel our grace
And if you've lost your way, if you've lost your way
I will leave the light on
And I know you're down and out now, but I need you to be brave
Hidin' from the truth ain't gonna make this all okay
I see your pain
If you don't feel our grace and you've lost your way
Well, I will leave the light on,” Tom Walker, excerpt from the song “Leave a Light on.”
And I will leave a light on ~ Melissa
*Melissa can be reached at melissacox2009@yahoo.com.
