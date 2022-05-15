My parents Tom Lampsa and Ailie Niemiste began their life together in 1932, the height of the Great Depression. They married in Chisholm at the parsonage of Pastor Crawford Grays, and Mother used to quote what he had said when performing the ceremony: “Like a lamp coming out of the mist.”
They would settle outside of Mountain Iron in a simple house off what is now the road to the West Two Rivers Reservoir. Mother liked to tell the story of her prized crockery beanpot and how they had bought it at Tom Scherde’s hardware store in nearby Kinney. The beanpot and the baked beans she would make are fond memories, and she would be pleased to know the beanpot is still a treasured possession.
When Mother was a resident at the Virginia Convalescent Center the last year of her life, she and I got to talking with a man from Kinney also a VCC resident, Sam Kokotovich. He remembered Mr. Scherde’s store very well, he told us. Sam Kokotovich’s obituary read that he “passed on to his glory on January 17, 2011, at 86. He was born and raised in Kinney and was a lifelong resident. Sam worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) after the Depression until the onset of war. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. He returned home, and then reenlisted in 1948 and got a medical discharge in 1950 for previous back injuries.”
Another kindly Kinney man was at the VCC, Godfrey Zakula, who died at age 93 in 2016. His obituary read in part, “He was born in Kinney to Nick and Julia (Mileusnich) Zakula. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers in World War II. He took great pride in being chosen to be best man and godfather to many of his Serbian neighbors and was also pallbearer to most of the Serbs in Kinney. An honor he especially cherished was being the grand marshal for the 2010 Fourth of July parade in Kinney. Godfrey loved living on The Range and aside from visits to his brothers and his nieces and nephew, spent a contented and satisfied life there. Godfrey could keep you entertained for hours with stories of his youth in Kinney and the simple and uncomplicated times he enjoyed growing up in a small town surrounded by a strong Serbian community, along with the Finns, Slovenians and Italians that had also settled there.”
The biggest news out of Kinney was back in the 1970s, as written in historical documents through the Minnesota Historical Society: “By 1977, the City of Kinney, with a population of 325 according to the 1970 census, suffered from a failing water system, and was faced with a replacement cost of $186,000. After numerous unsuccessful attempts to secure funding from state and federal agencies due to bureaucratic red tape, the city council was led to believe that it would be easier to receive foreign aid if Kinney seceded from the union, declared war, and lost immediately. Mayor Mary Anderson and council members Lloyd Linnell and Myron Holcomb and city clerk Margaret Medure signed a secession letter drafted by village attorney Jim Randall and sent to U.S. Secretary of State Cyrus Vance on July 13, 1977:
BE IT RESOLVED that the City Council of the City of Kinney, in Kinney, Minnesota, has decided to secede from the United States of America, and become a foreign country. Our area is large enough for it. We are twelve square blocks, three blocks wide and four blocks long. We will be similar to Monaco. It is much easier to get assistance as a foreign country, which we need badly, and there is no paperwork to worry about. If necessary, we will be glad to declare war and lose. However, if this is a requirement, we would appreciate being able to surrender real quick, as our Mayor works as a nurse in a hospital, and most of our council members work in a nearby mine and cannot get much time off from work.
A story back then read, “The secession was never officially acknowledged by Vance or the U.S. The news story broke locally in the Mesabi Daily News on February 5, 1978, in an article by Ginny Wennen entitled ‘Move over Monaco, here comes Kinney.’ The story garnered national and international attention beginning on February 7, 1978, when the story was featured on the NBC Nightly News with David Brinkley.
“Jeno Paulucci, a businessman based in Duluth, Minnesota, was the first to acknowledge the new republic and offer ‘foreign aid’ in the form of a dark brown 1974 Ford LTD police squad car and 10 cases of Jeno’s Sausage Pizza Mix on February 13, 1978. The squad car was painted with a Republic of Kinney shield on the driver’s side that read ‘Commander in Chief, Republic of Kinney,’ and ‘Chief of Police, Kinney, Mn.’ on the passenger side.
“In November 1978, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board approved a $198,000 grant, allocated in three payments of $66,000 per year from the Taconite Area Environmental Protection Fund, to repair the existing water system, construct cement runoff basins, and install additional fire hydrants.
“The Republic of Kinney would go on to create and sell over 1,600 passports alone between March and April 1978 at $1 apiece. Later the republic created buttons, T-shirts, and even a summer festival called ‘Secession Days,’ first held in 1987.”
As the Secession Days goers entered town, they’d stop at the passport booth and apply for official permission to enter the Republic of Kinney, a foreign country. I was among them and still have my passport from 1987, No. 3774.
Many times over the ‘80s and ‘90s I’d stop to visit Mary for a story. Once she showed me the massive freezer in her apartment — it was packed with poticas she had made to give away to friends. Another time she showed her collection of china cups and plates used to serve guests coffee and baked treats. And another time she shared pictures of her beloved only child Kathleen Fortmeier, who had died in the 1990s.
Mary died at 92 in 2007. Her funeral was at St. Vasilije of Ostrog Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church in Chisholm. Her obituary reads in part, “She was born in 1915 to Bude and Mildred (Vukadinovich) Pavlovich in Kinney. After traveling to Alaska and California as a young person, she settled back in her beloved Kinney and opened the well-known Mary’s Bar with her father in 1944. Over the years, Mary’s Bar played host to numerous campaigns and fundraisers for Minnesota Democrats, including such luminaries as Tom Rukavina, Doug Johnson, Hubert Humphrey, Paul Wellstone and Rudy Perpich. No gathering at Mary’s Bar was complete without Mary’s famous potica and sarmas. And as a testament to her boundless energy and giving spirit, she simultaneously had a successful 20-year career as a nurse at the Virginia Hospital while running the bar and working as Kinney’s mayor.”
At her funeral friends and colleagues filed past her open casket in the Orthdox tradition, and Mary looked as beautiful as she had been in life. She had done Kinney proud. And Larry Hauta, who bought Mary’s Bar from Mary, keeps the spirit of Mary and Kinney alive at Liquid Larry’s. Word is he sells Republic of Kinney passports.
