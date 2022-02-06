A few weeks ago my family got sick. Several of us had runny noses, sore throats and fevers. Given the times, we wondered exactly what we caught. Was this COVID-19 or something else?
We went to the clinic to be tested. There we saw a nurse and a doctor. They administered a nasal swab, looked us over, and eventually determined that we had not contracted COVID, but rather other kinds of infections.
The visit seemed typical of a medical examination. We experienced friendly small talk, awkward moments while professionals poke and prod, followed by expert advice.
But something was different about this appointment. As we left the exam room the nurse said, “Thank you for being polite.”
I’ve probably been to the doctor two dozen times in my life, many more if you count all the visits with kids. I’ve never been thanked for being polite. At least, not since I was a little kid who behaved for my shots.
The exchange reminded me of several conversations with medical professionals, including nurses, doctors, assistants, and dental hygienists, that I’ve had this past year. It’s a horror show out there. Some people are angry, suspicious, presumptuous, and incredulous. A COVID diagnosis or even just a suggested test is often met with scorn and outrage. Mask rules, visitation rules, and the like — all products of the pandemic — meet derision, even as case numbers and hospitalizations get worse.
I do not presume to have all the answers about COVID-19. It’s clear that we all have much to learn about how to handle global pandemics, including how to build trust within a deeply skeptical and politically divided population.
But I do know that our medical community is working harder than ever to save lives even as people treat them like trash. There is no excuse, no good, and no honor in this behavior.
The same could be said of how front line workers are treated. Retail and food service jobs always reveal the jerks who walk among us, but family and friends tell me it’s getting worse. I’ve seen the behavior myself. Teachers, too, find it hard to do the basics of their job without second-guessing and contempt.
I realize we’re all under a lot of pressure, but this kind of behavior has far-reaching consequences. It’s a sickness in which the most endangered victims are actually those who practice rude and derisive conduct. This kind of bile poisons a soul. A community drenched in such poison will attract no good in the long run.
We recently lost the talented comedian, Louie Anderson, to cancer. Anderson was a funny guy, one of the first famous people I ever saw where I knew he had to be from Minnesota just by looking at him. His career had many ups and downs, but was on an upswing near the end as he won an Emmy for his performance in the FX show “Baskets.” He was widely regarded as a genuinely kind individual.
In the time after his passing, several videos of Anderson circulated, most of them clips from his comedy. But another clip showed an interview he did with AOL about his role on “Baskets.”
He described how, when they were filming an episode in Paris in 2015, they shot beautiful scenes just a few blocks from where terrorists planned coordinated attacks on the city. The attacks took place the next day after the crew had left.
“Here we are on one hand making art and on the other hand destroying humanity. In this proximity,” said Anderson, holding up a pair of crossed fingers. “It made me think that we all need to be making art with each other. The only way that can happen is if we twirl — if we allow everybody to twirl — to do their thing, without judgment.”
Anderson, who spoke often of his struggles with obesity, had just expressed that large people wanted the opportunity to twirl in playful circles as much as small people do; they just fear the judgement.
“My mother was a passive aggressive person from the midwest, but she welcomed everyone into our home, so I found out about inclusion really early on. I just think we have to be full of inclusion. And this year in politics is about exclusion, but what we really are looking for is inclusion. If we don’t include everyone, and it is not easy, we can’t ever survive any of this. This is a wonderful time for us and the scariest time ever.”
Anderson was speaking of the 2016 election, an event that already seems quaint by the standards of today’s grim world of dueling realities and mutual contempt. But his words are no less true. Anderson was a writer and performer, so he created his share of art. But “making art with other people,” I think, was better displayed within Anderson’s other distinguishing quality: kindness.
Every day is a new day to be decent to someone; to make their jobs and lives a little easier. Why not try?
After a few days my family recovered from our bout with the flu and RSV. In a normal year we’d call it a bad cold. We stayed home to keep it from spreading around work and school. Our convalescence included watching movies and a few extra naps. No big deal.
There’s a way out of most problems, and it almost always start with kindness and patience.
---
Aaron J. Brown is a northern Minnesota author, radio producer, and instructor at Hibbing Community College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power called “Power in the Wilderness.” Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.