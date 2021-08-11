This summer the Minnesota Legislature passed the Veterans Restorative Justice Act, which went into effect on August 1. The law creates a deferred prosecution program for certain veterans in the criminal justice system who are willing to undergo intensive supervision while on probation for their offense. It applies to all misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, and felonies at Level 7 or lower under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, except in cases requiring registration (such as sex offenses).
To qualify under the Act, a veteran must first have a qualifying medical condition. Examples of a qualifying condition include specific diagnoses like post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma, as well as more general conditions like substance abuse or a “mental health conditions.” Research shows that we have many veterans who suffer from one or more of these conditions.
Second, that condition has to stem from the veteran’s military service. “Service connection” is a term well known in military and Federal law, but new to Minnesota state law. It remains to be seen if our state courts will interpret that requirement consistent with Federal courts or develop a different test for that determination.
Third, commission of the veteran’s offense must be as a result of the applicable condition. That will likely be a little more difficult to determine, particularly for a veteran whose service was many years ago.
Procedurally, a veteran has to request the deferred prosecution either after a guilty plea or finding of guilt following trial. The veteran must authorize access to military or medical records that would establish the applicable condition and service connection, although those records will be filed as confidential. A judge then has to determine, by clear and convincing evidence, that the veteran meets the three requirements listed above. The veteran has the burden of proving eligibility for the deferral.
If the veteran qualifies, the court will then defer further proceedings and place the veteran on probation. Conditions of probation must include treatment, services, rehabilitation, and education to address the underlying condition. Chemical dependency and/or mental health assessments are also required.
When the veteran is approaching discharge from probation, the court must hold a hearing to determine whether dismissal of the charges is appropriate. The parties can submit written or oral arguments to the court on that issue. Crime victims will have the opportunity to address the court at that time as well. Following that hearing, the court can dismiss the charges only if it finds by clear and convincing evidence that the veteran is in compliance with the terms of probation, has successfully completed all court-ordered treatment and programming, does not represent a danger to the victim or others, and has demonstrated significant benefit from the court-ordered education, treatment, or rehabilitation to show that dismissal is in the interests of justice. This is a significant procedural step, as discharge from probation usually occurs without any sort of hearing.
Supervision of the veteran while on probation can be accomplished with an existing Veterans Treatment Court in locations that have one. Alternatively, counties and cities may create and operate a diversion program to comply with the statute.
The purpose of this new law is to provide former service members struggling with conditions stemming from their military service an opportunity for rehabilitation. That is a noble goal, and one that achieved considerable bipartisan support at the Legislature (although the devil was in the details for passage). As the judge who presides over Duluth’s Veterans Treatment Court, I know this is not a “get out of jail free” card, and those veterans wishing to take advantage of it will have to work very hard to receive its benefits. There are still a lot of questions regarding how this will work in practice, but I am optimistic about the opportunities to help our veterans that it creates.
