A few years ago, I presided over a very difficult homicide case. An intruder forced his way into a home and struck an elderly man in the head with a bottle. The elderly man died several days later. After the intruder was apprehended and eventually pled guilty, I listened as the victim’s family members spoke about their tragic loss at the sentencing hearing. The community was outraged at such a senseless act.

You know what was funny about that case? Absolutely nothing.

